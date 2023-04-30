CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to IT energy reduction
With energy costs rising, organisations are seeking innovative solutions. In this 14-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at green storage, datacentre sustainability and IT efficiency.
Table Of Contents
- A look at the key considerations with hardware, cloud and subscription models.
- How datacentre operators can avoid accusations of greenwashing.
- Why IT leaders must balance IT sustainability with business drivers.