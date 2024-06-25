CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
A revolution in space
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to astronaut Tim Peake about the imminent revolution in space tech and what it means for IT leaders. AI is set to transform the movie industry – we hear from the producers of the latest Mad Max film about how it’s already changed the process for them. And we find out about plans for Neom, the Saudi Arabian smart city in the desert. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Interview: Astronaut Tim Peake on an imminent revolution in space tech
Britain’s first male astronaut discusses the UK’s successful space sector, its overlaps with enterprise IT, and how to encourage more young people to work in science and technology
-
Mad Max production company gets Dell PowerScale to leverage generative AI
One supplier enters, one supplier leaves: Australian film production company replaces HPE with Dell storage and compute as it leverages GenAI