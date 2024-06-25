CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

A revolution in space

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to astronaut Tim Peake about the imminent revolution in space tech and what it means for IT leaders. AI is set to transform the movie industry – we hear from the producers of the latest Mad Max film about how it’s already changed the process for them. And we find out about plans for Neom, the Saudi Arabian smart city in the desert. Read the issue now.