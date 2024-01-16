Kaspersky shares Pegasus spyware-hunting tool

Researchers at Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) have developed and released a lightweight method to help Apple iPhone users at risk of being targeted by the Pegasus spyware detect its presence on their devices.

The Apple ecosystem has been heavily targeted by spyware developers in the past due to its widespread popularity. Pegasus, developed by disgraced Israeli developer NSO and sold to governments that used it to spy on activists, dissidents, journalists and political opponents, is arguably the most widely known of such tools. However, others do exist, such as Predator, which originated at a European company called Cytrox, and Reign, which is thought to have been used by both the NSA and GCHQ.

Kaspersky claims its new tool reveals the presence of Pegasus through analysing a previously unexplored forensic artefact called Shutdown.log. Shutdown.log is an unexpected system log stored within an iOS device’s sysdiagnose archive, which retains information from each reboot session. As a result, the GReAT team found that anomalies linked to Pegasus become apparent if an infected user reboots the device.

Among the traces found were instances of sticky processes that impeded reboots, and infection traces previously observed by other cyber researchers.

The team also observed a common infection path that mirrored those seen in Predator and Reign infections, which would suggest the methodology also holds potential for identifying those infections.

“The sysdiag dump analysis proves to be minimally intrusive and resource-light, relying on system-based artefacts to identify potential iPhone infections. Having received the infection indicator in this log and confirmed the infection using Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) processing of other iOS artefacts, this log now becomes part of a holistic approach to investigating iOS malware infection,” said Kaspersky GReAT lead security researcher Maher Yamout.

“Since we confirmed the consistency of this behaviour with the other Pegasus infections we analysed, we believe it will serve as a reliable forensic artefact to support infection analysis.”