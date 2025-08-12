Researchers firm up ShinyHunters, Scattered Spider link

The ShinyHunters hacking collective responsible for a wave of cyber attacks orchestrated via Salesforce products is likely collaborating with the Scattered Spider gang that brought down systems at Marks & Spencer earlier this year, according to new research.

In a report published today, ReliaQuest researchers Kimberley Bromley and Ivan Righi argue that there is now plenty of evidence – albeit some of it highly circumstantial – suggesting a deliberate partnership between the two operations, both of which have previously been linked to the wider cyber crime network known as The Com.

They described a dramatic shift in ShinyHunters’ tactics that move the group well beyond its previous modus operandi, which centred largely on credential theft and database exploitation, to include “hallmark” Scattered Spider techniques.

These include the adoption of highly-targeted voice phishing, or vishing, campaigns that impersonate IT support staff to get victims to connect malicious apps – Salesforce Data Loader in the current campaign – that enable them to steal data, the use of Okta-themed phishing pages to trick their victims into entering their credentials, and the use of the legitimate Mullvad virtual private network (VPN) service to perform data exfiltration.

“These tactics align closely with Scattered Spider’s trademark methods and those of the broader collective, The Com, fueling speculation about active collaboration between the groups,” wrote Bromley and Righi.