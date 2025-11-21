First fibre laid under Project Reach UK digital backbone

Neos Networks has revealed the successful completion of the first fibre installation under the Project Reach programme.

Specifically designed to end the worst signal blackspots on the major rail arteries of Britain and no less than rewire the UK for the next decade of digital growth, Project Reach’s nationwide roll-out will see at least 1,000km of high-grade fibre laid alongside Britain’s railways. By using the rail network as a national corridor for new fibre, Neos says it’s taking advantage of the most direct, secure and future-proof routes available.

The infrastructure will support everything from rail operations and transport digitisation to the surging demand created by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and datacentre expansion. It’s the kind of investment that will determine how competitively Britain can perform in an increasingly data-driven world.

Structurally, the project brings together public and private sector investment and infrastructure, and is claimed to be able to save taxpayers around £300m while delivering substantial benefits to rail users.

The scheme also aims to create a high-performing digital connectivity backbone for businesses, providing connectivity to datacentres and high-performance edge facilities, supporting the UK’s digital ambitions and driving innovation.

Network Rail is the owner and infrastructure manager of most of the railway network in Britain, and teaming with the business-dedicated network firm and connectivity infrastructure-as-a-service provider is designed to deliver the biggest upgrade to Britain’s rail telecoms infrastructure in decades.

The railway’s current fibre optic cable system uses 24- and 48-count cable similar to that found in the ground on residential streets. The network will see use of a Neos Networks 432-core high-count cable, hugely increasing the network’s capability. Network Rail will use one half of the new capacity and Neos will commercialise the other.

In partnership with AmcoGiffen and Network Rail, Neos has started to install 432-count fibre cables along the Great Western Main Line, connecting London to Cardiff.

For this first phase of fibre deployment, more than 40 specialists worked through overnight windows under tight safety and operational controls to ensure zero disruption to passenger services. Through planning, coordination and collaboration with Network Rail, the fibre pull was completed to time and to the required high safety standards, setting a benchmark for the roll-out programme and demonstrating the efficiency of the delivery model.

“The milestone is about more than a successful fibre pull, it’s about building the backbone for Britain’s digital future,” said Neos Networks CEO Lee Myall. “AI, cloud and datacentres may capture headlines, but they all rely on one thing: fibre. Without it, the UK’s digital ambitions simply can’t be realised. Project Reach is how we make sure the UK stays globally competitive for decades to come.”

“Safe and efficient delivery in rail operations demands real expertise and precision, and our team has set the benchmark for both as we leverage our experience on Project Reach,” added AmcoGiffen managing director John Booth. “The success of this first phase reflects the strength of our collaboration with Neos Networks and Network Rail, and the skill and commitment of everyone involved.”

Harriet Hepburn, corporate finance, partnerships and retail director at Network Rail, said: “This first milestone highlights how collaboration between the public and private sectors can deliver tangible national benefits. Project Reach is modernising Britain’s rail communications while laying the foundation for the next phase of digital growth in the UK.”