Top 10 business applications stories of 2025

There is no doubt about what took centre stage in the theatre of business applications in 2025: agentic artificial intelligence (AI). The technology, which sees AI systems working autonomously, with little or no human input, has encompassed and surpassed previous generations of artificial intelligence, both classical, machine learning-based, and, from late 2022 onwards, generative AI (GenAI). And it started doing so at the beginning of 2025.

This selection of 10 business applications stories from Computer Weekly in 2025 registers this ineluctable trend. They range from how AI can be put to real business use – for example, in managing global supply chains – to how it can, counter-intuitively, play a part in empowering workers. We look at how it is playing out in the media sector, and also how it is enabling CIOs to be more business-strategic than ever, raising them to the level of the CEO, largely for the first time ever.

The suppliers are, however, still calling the agentic AI shots, and our coverage reflects what C-level executives at Oracle, SAP and Salesforce are saying about the phenomenon. Perhaps now that agentic AI seems to be elevating CIOs at user organisations, we shall hear more of their insight based on real-world implementation experience across the full gamut of AI – classical, generative and agentic.

In the meantime, this list includes an interview with Monty Barlow, Capgemini’s Cambridge Consultants’ thoughtful CEO, providing a UK-based perspective on the future of technology, from Silicon Fen.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 business applications articles of 2025.

1. Is agentic AI the beginning of the end for ERP? The rise of agentic AI promises much for enterprise resource planning (ERP), possibly even its supersession. But ERP isn’t dead – it’s just evolving as it seeks to govern AI. Predictions of ERP’s demise are not new. Client-server was supposed to kill the mainframe, cloud was meant to kill on-premise ERP, and best-of-breed applications were forecast to dismantle the suite. It didn’t happen. Instead, incumbents adapted and survived. Now comes agentic AI, the latest technology to rattle the ERP cage. For some, it’s a natural progression: a chance to add real automation to manage clunky and cumbersome tasks. For others, it’s an opportunity to break the mould and rewrite enterprise software history.

2. How AI can help to optimise supply chains under pressure In a bravura piece, we looked at how companies are responding with AI, nearshoring and planning as globalisation takes a new nationalistic, Trumpian twist. Globalisation has boosted trade for decades, but crises, tariffs and climate change have made supply chains more fragile. 2008 was the year of the global financial crisis, which saw the collapse of banks, including Lehman Brothers. Merchandise trade fell sharply in 2009 and has zigzagged sideways since, staying below 50% of global GDP. International trade in goods has been hit by one thing after another: the eruption of Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull volcano in 2010; the UK’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016; the Covid pandemic from 2020; the Suez Canal blockage in 2021; and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. US President Donald Trump’s rapidly changing tariffs are just the latest problem. Globalisation has “probably gone a step too far”, said Emile Naus, a UK-based partner of Amsterdam-headquartered consultancy BearingPoint and previously head of logistics strategy for retailer Marks and Spencer, which has meant companies relying on suppliers on the other side of the world to deliver goods on time, with little margin for error. Richard Howells, vice-president for solution management at German ERP software provider SAP, said software suppliers have supported supply chain acceleration over several years by improving integration between software applications, moving to cloud computing and increasing the use of AI. Referring to a podcast he hosts on the future of supply chains, Howells said: “We don’t get through an episode without mentioning AI. I should ring a bell every time someone mentions it. It is a game-changer for supply chains and for businesses in general.”

3. Sapphire 2025: BASF evolves business with move to SAP S/4Hana Germany-based global chemical giant BASF has elected to move its SAP IT estate to an S/4Hana private cloud to evolve its business in uncertain times. The chemical industry giant is moving its SAP IT estate to the supplier’s S/4Hana ERP system as part of a business modernisation strategy, it was announced at the SAP Sapphire user and partner conference in Madrid. Petra Scheithe, senior vice-president of digitalization of services and ERP platforms at BASF Business Services, outlined the latest development in the company’s long-standing relationship with SAP in an interview with Computer Weekly. BASF, which employs around 112,000 people, has been an SAP customer for 40 years. Its headquarters in Ludwigshafen are a half-hour drive from SAP’s in Walldorf. According to a joint SAP/BASF statement, the chemical firm “adopted a hybrid system landscape to integrate SAP S/4Hana Cloud into BASF’s vast system and reduce the complexity of on-premise management. With a clean core strategy in place, any new customisations and functional extensions will be cloud-ready, allowing simplified system maintenance and operations in the long run.” BASF also intends to use SAP’s AI and sustainability software.

4. Salesforce execs at TDX 25: Agentforce a whole system AI play Salesforce executives presented its Agentforce agentic AI technology as a “whole system” approach not hung up on large language models (LLMs) at its developer conference, TDX, in March. They called it a “holy trinity” of data, apps and agents. Relatedly, they consistently disparage “DIY” AI programmes. Paula Goldman, the supplier’s chief ethical and humane use officer, said: “I think a lot of the public discourse about AI has been about [large language] models. But if you think about Agentforce, it’s a whole system. There’s a foundation model, and then there’s a series of smaller models that go into our Atlas system, and there are workflows that are automated that people can draw on. We’ve got used to talking about AI as models over the past few years, but I think we need to be talking about systems.”

7. Salesforce: CIOs closer to the bridge than ever due to agentic AI By October/November, Salesforce research into how CIOs are using agentic AI found the technology to be making their roles more strategic than ever within their businesses. The CRM supplier conducted an online survey with market research firm NewtonX among 200 CIOs from 24 countries in October 2025. This was the second year of the survey. It found that AI implementation has increased by 282% since 2024, from 11% to 42%, and the AI budget has nearly doubled. The CIOs surveyed said they were dedicating 30% of their AI budget to agentic AI specifically, so most is going to other forms of AI, such as GenAI and traditional machine learning AI. Nevertheless, 96% of CIOs said their company either currently uses or plans to use agentic AI in the next two years. This increased use of AI seems to have boosted the self-esteem of CIOs. Three-quarters said they felt more confident in their role now than they did a year ago, and 97% said they knew more about AI now than they did a year ago. The CIOs – as a direct consequence of agentic AI, according to the researchers – reported working most closely with CEOs over other C-suite executives as their role has increased in scope and importance. This has caused 94% of them to expand their skillsets, and 57% have deliberately honed their narrative-building and storytelling skills to prepare themselves for agentic AI.

8. How generative AI is playing out in the media industry GenAI is proving to be a double-edged sword in society at large, but especially in the creative industries. Many writers, illustrators and musicians see GenAI as a threat, something that exploits their creative work to produce algorithmic knock-offs, undermining their ability to make a living. Industry bodies, companies and trade unions are campaigning against UK government plans to let AI firms use copyrighted material without permission or payment unless creators have opted out. The Make it Fair campaign has involved many newspapers devoting their front pages to its slogan, and various musicians, including Kate Bush and Max Richter, released a silent album in protest. But creators can also use GenAI to extend their abilities. Methods vary, but some organisations and individuals are finding ways to harness such systems to do new things in ways that support and develop their businesses. Many media organisations are making some use of GenAI, although this means coping with the technology’s frequent errors. Research by the BBC, based on getting journalists to check AI-generated answers to questions on the broadcaster’s own stories produced by four services, found that half had significant issues and a fifth had factual errors.

9. Can business software empower rather than control workers? Acclaim Autism is a US organisation that has increased employee “task discretion”, with an increase in insurance approvals by using AI. Nevertheless, worker autonomy is declining across the UK. Acclaim Autism exists to help children with autism spectrum disorder, but before doing so, the Philadelphia-based company has to get approval from US health insurers. This typically takes six months. By introducing process management software from Appian with support from consultancy Ignyte Group, the company now sees 95% of applications accepted by insurers, with approval typically taking less than a month. The software scans diagnosis documents using AI to locate key pieces of information and anticipates what specific insurers will require to approve treatment based on learning from previous rejections. By breaking up a monolithic application process, Acclaim Autism increased its employees’ “task discretion” – the level of choice they have over how they carry out work. But many workers have seen these levels decrease over recent decades. The UK’s Skills and employment survey involves interviewers from the Welsh Institute of Social and Economic Research and Data talking to thousands of workers face-to-face and online. In 1992, 62% of interviewees said they had a great deal of influence over how they worked, but that fell to 44% in 2021, and by 2024, just 34% said this was the case. Other indicators of worker autonomy, such as whether people feel they have influence over changes in their work, have also fallen.