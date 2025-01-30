ServiceNow vaunts agentic AI and announces 22% annual revenue growth

ServiceNow has reported full-year revenue of $10.98bn, representing 22% year-on-year growth. Fourth-quarter revenue was close to $3bn, growing by 21% year-on-year.

The supplier is making its artificial intelligence (AI) efforts front and centre of its messaging.

Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow, said: “AI is fuelling a top to bottom reordering of the enterprise technology landscape. Leaders are embracing the ServiceNow platform as their AI agent control tower to unlock exponential productivity and seamlessly orchestrate end‑to‑end business transformation. We are still in the early days of a massive opportunity. ServiceNow’s innovation, growth and profitability put us in a class of one.”

In its results statement, the company said it has 2,109 customers with more than $1m in annual contract value (ACV), representing 12% year‑on‑year growth in customers, and nearly 500 customers with more than $5m in ACV, representing 21% year‑on‑year growth.

It added that the number of customers buying two or more of ServiceNow’s Pro Plus AI capabilities doubled quarter-on-quarter. It said it has nearly 1,000 agentic AI customers.

Gina Mastantuono, ServiceNow president and chief financial officer, said: “Our GenAI net new ACV stepped up meaningfully in Q4, as the number of Now Assist service desk deals grew over 150% quarter‑over‑quarter. We’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible.

“The moves we’re making in 2025 aren’t just about maintaining our lead – they’re about expanding it. We are setting ourselves up to define the future of agent‑powered automation, solidify ServiceNow as the AI platform for business transformation, and deliver strong growth year after year.”

At the same time, the supplier announced some product updates, including AI Agent Orchestrator, which connects teams of AI agents working across tasks, systems and departments to drive workflows; AI Agent Studio, a low-code/no-code tool allowing customers to build customised AI agents; and thousands of pre-built, ready-to-deploy AI agents, designed for workflows across IT, customer service and HR.

Raj Sharma, global managing partner at EY, said in support of ServiceNow’s agentic AI technology: “AI agents are critical to empower teams with intelligent capabilities working in collaboration between humans and AI. This is why we are working with ServiceNow and our ecosystems partners to harness the full potential of agentic AI across our AI platforms at enterprise-scale, enabling us to integrate and contextualise data across our entire organisation in real time, with the high levels of trust and transparency we need built in.”

And another customer, Rachel Cameron, head of transformational programmes at Rolls-Royce, added: “Rolls-Royce has always been at the forefront of engineering excellence and innovation, continuously finding ways to improve efficiency, resilience and employee experience. By integrating ServiceNow AI agents, we are streamlining operations, reducing manual effort and enabling faster, data-driven decision-making. AI-powered automation is helping us deflect service desk tickets, optimise workflows and provide intelligent insights, allowing our teams to focus on high-value activities while ensuring our operations remain efficient, secure and future-ready.”

ServiceNow ecosystem ServiceNow announced, with its results statement, some partnership developments, including: An expanded partnership with Google Cloud: The ServiceNow Platform will be available on Google Cloud Marketplace and Google Distributed Cloud, and the companies will integrate ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric and cross-enterprise workflows with Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure, development platforms and productivity tools.

Oracle integration: Expansion of ServiceNow’s Workflow Data Fabric capabilities through an integration with Oracle data sources, turning insights into action for enhanced decision-making and agility.