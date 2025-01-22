ServiceNow ramps up partner incentives around AI

ServiceNow has used its partner kick-off event to outline a global expansion of its channel programme with a significant investment in certifications and incentives.

The introduction of discounts, rebates and credits that can be used for training and certifications should appeal to existing partners and tempt some fresh blood into the fold.

Meanwhile, expanded specialisations that recognise expertise around customer experience in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), cyber security and tech risk, and ServiceOps GenAI will add more opportunities for partners to differentiate themselves in the market. The firm is also adding more Product Line Achievements (PLA) for the channel to gain supporting service Now Assist.

“Over the past two years, we have completely transformed our partner programme, cultivating an ecosystem of specialised, industry-leading capabilities and services for our customers,” said Erica Volini, executive vice-president of worldwide industries, partners and go-to-market at ServiceNow.

“Our continued investment is focused on empowering our partners with the resources they need to grow their business, expand their AI expertise, and deliver incredible outcomes for our shared customers.”

At last year’s partner kick-off, the focus was on using programmes and incentives to drive increased investment in AI. This theme has continued with the specialisations and the introduction of the GenAI Customer Value Partner of the year award.

The vendor’s programme now has 2,000 active partners and the firm used the event to promote in Cognizant and Infosys to its top tier, Global Elite level. There are a handful of partners operating at the highest level of the ServiceNow programme, gained by meeting training and certification demands and hitting performance benchmarks. These partners include Accenture, Deloitte, EY and KPMG.

“The future of cloud and AI innovation requires strong partnerships,” said Anant Adya, executive vice-president and service offering head, Infosys. “Our recognition as Global Elite by ServiceNow reaffirms our commitment to enterprise collaboration while ensuring our customers have the solutions and support they need to successfully implement AI.”

The response from Cognizant was similarly gracious, with the firm keen to work more closely with the vendor.

“Our Global Elite standing signifies the true power of enterprise collaboration,” said Jason Wojahn, chief executive officer at Thirdera, a Cognizant company. “With the rise of autonomous agents, we look forward to continuing our work with ServiceNow to enhance how we innovate and advise on AI-driven transformations for customers globally.”

ServiceNow has been expanding its AI capabilities, introducing more than 150 extra functions to its platform, bolstering its Now Assist service, in November 2024.

Speaking at the time, Jon Sigler, senior vice-president of Platform and AI at ServiceNow, said that the technology was capable of making life easier for customers.

“Enterprises across every industry are embracing a future of greater autonomy and productivity, all in service to their employees, customers and overall business impact,” he said.

“The ServiceNow platform was built to empower this transformation, offering smarter, faster ways of working through AI-enabled automation. With governance at the core, these new innovations bring more personalised, collaborative and trusted experiences to life across the enterprise,” he added.