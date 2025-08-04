Nominate: Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2025

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Computer Weekly list of the Most Influential Women in UK Technology.

Women make up around 20% of the people working in tech and digital roles in the UK, and each year, we aim to showcase these women to create awareness of the incredible underrepresented talent in the sector and the challenges women face when trying to do their jobs in a male-dominated landscape.

Each year, we ask readers to tell us who among the thousands of women in the technology sector they think is the most influential.

The concerningly slow progress when it comes to the number of women in tech has led to calls for action to increase efforts to build diversity and inclusion in the sector, especially in light of recently reduced diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. One way of doing so is to showcase the female talent that already exists and make it clear exactly what is standing in women’s way when it comes to a thriving tech career.

Providing visible and accessible role models is another reason Computer Weekly launched the list of the Most Influential Women in UK Technology 14 years ago, as many young women choose not to pursue a career in the sector or drop out of tech-based education because they don’t believe it’s for people like them.

This is a problem that could be solved if they see more role models in the sector whose footsteps they can aspire to follow.

As pointed out by the 2024 winner Sheridan Ash, co-CEO of technology education charity Tech She Can: “I want to persuade girls they have a role to play in making sure that the world isn’t just developed by a lot of white ‘tech bros’, that they could be part of making sure the world is a fit place for everybody, and that it is somewhere women are treated equally in creating that world.”

Each year, we recognise the technology sector’s Rising Stars alongside the top 50, as well as adding several great women in tech to our Hall of Fame, of which there are now more than 50 members.

Once the nominations are received, a group of expert judges will choose the top 50 shortlist, after which Computer Weekly readers can vote on the top 50 via an online poll to indicate who on the shortlist they believe should be named the 2025 Most Influential Woman in UK Technology.

The winner, as well as the full top 50 list, will be announced at the Computer Weekly and Harvey Nash diversity in tech event in London later this year.

Please complete the form below to tell us who you would like to nominate – and why – along with some basic details about yourself, and click on the “Submit” button to send your nomination to our judges.

The deadline for submission of nominations for this year’s list is 23.59 on 25 August 2025.

Judging panel The judging panel that will decide the shortlist and order of the top 50 alongside the readers’ vote comprises industry professionals and experts, including: Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates

Karen Blake, head of inclusive workforce strategy and advisory, Powered by Diversity

Debbie Forster, NED, advisor and coach

Sheridan Ash, founder and co-CEO, Tech She Can

Amali de Alwis, startups and venture capital business development, AWS

Clare McDonald, business editor at Computer Weekly

Bryan Glick, editor-in-chief of Computer Weekly

A representative from Harvey Nash