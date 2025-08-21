Moscow exploiting seven-year-old Cisco flaw, says FBI

Threat actors linked to the Russian government are falling back on a seven-year-old vulnerability in Cisco equipment that was first uncovered in 2018, according to a new warning from the FBI.

The flaw in question, tracked as CVE-2018-0171, exists in the Smart Install (SMI) feature of Cisco’s Internetwork Operating System (IOS) and IOS XE. It arises through the improper validation of packet data and is exploited by sending a specially-crafted Smart Install message to a vulnerable device on TCP port 4786.

If left unpatched, enables an unauthenticated, remote attacker to achieve a denial of service (DoS) condition, or to conduct remote code execution (RCE).

In the past year, the feds said they had detected threat actors collecting configuration files for thousands of end-of-life network devices vulnerable to CVE-2018-0171, which it said are still in use at multiple critical national infrastructure (CNI) operators in the US.

“On some vulnerable devices, the actors modified configuration files to enable unauthorised access to those devices,” said the FBI in a statement.

“The actors used the unauthorised access to conduct reconnaissance in the victim networks, which revealed their interest in protocols and applications commonly associated with industrial control systems.”