One topic that has continued to dominate the cloud computing news cycle in 2025 is the growing hold the hyperscale tech giants, namely Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, have on the industry.

This year has seen the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) conclude its lengthy investigation into the UK cloud infrastructure services market, and – as part of that – call out the impact AWS and Microsoft’s behaviour is having on the sector’s other participants.

The hold that AWS has on the UK public sector has come in for scrutiny once more this year, along with Microsoft’s treatment of the policing sector’s data, while the government has come under fire for failing to do more to open up the market to smaller cloud companies.

Among this, a new category of cloud player – in the form of the neocloud suppliers – emerged in 2025 that specialise in the provision of compute infrastructure used to almost exclusively handle artificial intelligence (AI) workloads

Against this backdrop, here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 cloud computing stories of 2025.

1. UK government under fire over public sector guidance on using overseas clouds The government found itself fielding criticism in February 2025, following the publication of guidance by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to public sector bodies on how to safely and securely host data in overseas datacentres. The guidance states that public sector organisations can use cloud services that are hosted in datacentres outside of the UK for “resilience, capacity and access to innovation” reasons. However, the advice was interpreted by some cloud market stakeholders interviewed by Computer Weekly as being an instruction for public sector buyers not to use the services of homegrown suppliers if it is cheaper to buy them from overseas cloud providers.

2. HMRC’s hunt for hyperscaler to lead £500m datacentre exit project deemed ‘anti-competitive’ HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) also incurred the wrath of the UK cloud market in May 2025, following the publication of a tender document for the government tax collection agency’s decade-long £500m datacentre exit and cloud migration project. Specifically, it was the project’s length and HMRC’s request for a hyperscale cloud firm to oversee the project that ruffled feathers among cloud market commentators, with one claiming the tender could be challenged on legal grounds for being exclusionary to smaller cloud players.

3. AWS emerges as ‘sole bidder’ for HMRC’s £500m datacentre migration project as rivals exit Further controversy involving this project followed in October 2025, when Computer Weekly exclusively revealed that AWS remained the only tech supplier still in the running for the decade-long deal, after the likes of IBM, Microsoft and Google Cloud exited the tender process. It was claimed by sources that concerns about the tender being unfairly biased towards AWS were a factor in the suppliers’ decisions to withdraw, and HMRC had pushed back on supplier suggestions to adopt a hybrid cloud setup because of how much legacy IT it has.

4. CMA finally publishes findings from UK cloud market competition probe The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ended its long-running investigation into the inner workings of the UK’s cloud infrastructure services market in July 2025, concluding that Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) were indulging in behaviours that served to harm competition in the sector. As a result, the CMA has recommended that both companies face “targeted and bespoke” interventions to curb their anti-competitive behaviours, with its board set to consider this recommendation in early 2026.

5. IT buyers pit US cloud firms against homegrown providers Against a backdrop of geopolitical unrest and concerns about the US government snooping, the UK’s reliance on overseas cloud providers came into sharper focus during 2025, prompting more thought and consideration from UK IT buyers about the topic of data sovereignty. Computer Weekly did a deep-dive on this issue in September 2025, drawing comparisons between the UK’s attitude towards the topic and the rest of Europe, where governments are increasingly championing the use of homegrown providers.

6. Large-scale AWS outage hits HMRC and UK-based banking firms The risks involved with having so much of the UK’s IT infrastructure hosted in overseas clouds became apparent in October 2025, after AWS suffered a multi-hour outage in one of its US datacentres that affected the output of numerous UK-based organisations. Among those affected was HMRC and Lloyds Banking Group, with the effects on the former prompting MPs to question what the government is doing to ensure public sector entities are protected during downtime events involving their biggest suppliers.

7. Microsoft hides key data flow information in plain sight More than a year after Computer Weekly first revealed details about Microsoft’s inability to guarantee the sovereignty of policing data hosted within its Azure public cloud, further revelations on the topic emerged this year. Documents shared with Computer Weekly showed policing data hosted in Microsoft’s hyperscale cloud infrastructure could be processed in more than 100 countries, and that the tech giant was obfuscating this information from its customers.

8. CCS under fire over ‘anti-SME’ supplier requirements for G-Cloud 15 Government procurement chiefs at the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) took the wraps off the fifteenth iteration of the popular G-Cloud procurement framework, kicking off the application process for the purchasing agreement in October 2025. However, as potential suppliers began to get their heads around the contents of the procurement documents, concerns began to circulate that the entry requirements might be too high and onerous for many small and medium-sized businesses to participate in the framework this time around.

9. European Commission launches AWS and Microsoft-focused cloud competition probes Several months after the CMA concluded its anti-trust investigation into AWS and Microsoft’s hold on the UK cloud market, word broke that the European Commission was planning separate investigations into both companies and their hold on the continent’s cloud market, under the terms of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). As detailed by Computer Weekly, the investigations seek to ascertain if the suppliers should be brought in-scope of the DMA by being designated “gatekeepers” in recognition of how much control they wield in the cloud computing market.