UK government under fire over public sector guidance on using overseas clouds

The government stands accused of sending mixed messages about its commitment to positioning the UK as a technology superpower, after publishing guidance that will pave the way for more public sector bodies to host their workloads and applications in overseas cloud environments.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s (DSIT’s) overseas data guidance dropped on 5 February 2025, and states that public sector organisations can use cloud services that are hosted in datacentres outside of the UK for “resilience, capacity and access to innovation” reasons.

This aligns with the guidance’s broader recommendation that public sector bodies adopt a “considered and controlled” multi-region approach to hosting their applications and workloads, which is compatible with UK law.

“Under the government’s cloud-first policy, organisations should consider the best place to store and process data as non-UK services can be more cost-effective, more sustainable or have additional features available, as well as provide an alternative location for disaster response plans,” the four-page DSIT guidance document stated.

This guidance is designed to “reinforce existing legislation” and does not constitute a change in policy, said DSIT, with the organisation stating that some public sector bodies will have been storing data overseas for more than a decade. “Government has had a cloud-first policy since 2013, [and] this predates many of the UK regions from the cloud vendors and therefore organisations may have already hosted data [classified as] ‘Official’ in overseas regions,” the guidance stated.

This is despite the Government Security Classification Policy (GSCP) having, until an update in June 2023, tight restrictions regarding the use of non-UK cloud services, Owen Sayers, an enterprise architect with more than 20 years’ experience in delivering national policing systems, told Computer Weekly.

“It’s clear this [DSIT] guidance acknowledges that despite these restrictions, the UK government has pushed a lot of critical eggs into these offshore cloud platforms, and it should be clear that this was done despite the [GSCP] policy saying not to do so,” said Sayers. “The [government’s] approach now seems to be that ‘we are where we are’ and to double down on continuing to do so.”

The prevalence of overseas datacentre use It is difficult to say with any certainty how prevalent the use of overseas datacentres may have been by public sector bodies up to the point of DSIT’s guidance coming out. The cloud-first policy, meanwhile, is mandated across central government and credited with accelerating adoption of off-premise technologies throughout Whitehall since its introduction in 2013. In other parts of the public sector, where organisations are merely strongly encouraged to follow the cloud-first policy, anecdotal reports suggest it has had a less potent impact. What we do know is that the amount of public sector data stored on cloud servers owned and operated by companies with the potential to host it overseas markedly increased following the opening of UK datacentres by public cloud giants Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft in late 2016. In the wake of that development, a number of domestic UK cloud providers saw a marked downturn in demand for their services, as public sector buyers jumped ship and migrated over to AWS and Microsoft. Proof of that can be seen in the government’s Digital Marketplace figures, which document the amount of cloud spend transacted through the public sector G-Cloud procurement framework. Its figures show that AWS had secured just £2.93m during the 57-month period between the framework making its debut in March 2012 and Amazon opening its first UK datacentre region in December 2016. In the 57 months after AWS opened its UK datacentre, the company had banked £149m in G-Cloud sales. To-date, AWS has accrued £1.1bn in public sector spend through G-Cloud.

G-Cloud sales data Microsoft’s G-Cloud sales data follows a similar trend, with the company making a modest amount of money from the framework before the opening of its UK datacentre in September 2016. At the time, the company’s UK cloud region was spoken about by Microsoft representatives in the national press as allowing public sector bodies to use its cloud services while ensuring their data remains in the UK. However, reporting by Computer Weekly revealed in the summer of 2024 a disclosure by software giant Microsoft that it could not guarantee the sovereignty of policing data stored in its public cloud. At the time, the company declined to comment on whether it could guarantee sovereignty for other forms of public sector data, prompting questions about how much of the UK government’s IT estate may have already been offshored to overseas datacentres. In light of the Microsoft disclosures, what makes the DSIT guidance “remarkable” in Sayers’ view is not the fact that it might lead to increased usage of overseas cloud compute resources by the public sector. “We know they’ve been doing that for years, but what makes this a remarkable piece of guidance is that it specifically says ‘don’t buy British if you can get it cheaper elsewhere’, and ‘if you seek innovation, you’ll probably have to seek it elsewhere”, he said. It’s not difficult to see why Sayers would come to that conclusion, given the guidance document’s opening line reads: “In order to provide resilience, capacity and access to innovation, organisations may need to use cloud and software-as-a-service solutions outside of the UK.” What makes this admission all the more startling for Sayers is that it comes hot on the heels of a run of government announcements about its plans to transform the UK into a technology superpower, with particular emphasis on building out the country’s expertise in artificial intelligence (AI).

Action plan The UK government’s 50-point AI opportunities action plan, which dropped in mid-January 2025, features a commitment to building sovereign AI capabilities in the UK through vast investments in creating supercomputing facilities that will increase the nation’s high-performance computing (HPC) capacity 20-fold by 2030. The action plan also features a government commitment to develop a long-term compute strategy to ensure the UK has the datacentre infrastructure capacity it needs to realise its AI ambitions, and sets out an intention to create so-called AI growth zones across the country. These zones will be sited in specially designated parts of the UK that have “enhanced access to power and support for planning approvals”, as detailed in the action plan document, as part of a broader push by the government to fast-track UK datacentre developments. How do those commitments square with the guidance’s contents that public sector organisations might be better off making use of overseas datacentres, asked Sayers. Another part of the guidance states that “not all regions from a cloud provider are equal”, with some offering better pricing, a wider range of services, access to more compute capacity, or enhanced uptime and resiliency. In DSIT’s view, this is why public sector organisations should not be limiting themselves to using UK-based cloud regions. “The government is sending out mixed messages here, because the Prime Minister, Chancellor and the DSIT ministers are all promoting the UK as a leader of innovation and artificial intelligence, whereas this piece of guidance says you’ll probably have to go overseas to find that,” continued Sayers.

British supplier backlash It is not just Sayers who feels that way, as Mark Boost, CEO of UK-based cloud services provider Civo, described the DSIT guidance as bad news for the UK economy, while also pointing out how contradictory it reads in the wake of the UK’s recent run of AI announcements. “This guidance from the government is bad for British business, bad for the UK’s economy, and worse for government departments,” he said. “DSIT says it wants to champion the UK’s fast-growing tech market, but is seemingly discouraging public sector bodies from choosing British businesses. Instead, it’s channelling taxpayers’ hard-earned cash offshore and further disincentivising tech investment into the UK. “Over the years, we’ve given away so many of our industries,” said Boost. “Now, on the brink of another industrial revolution, the government seems intent on doing the same with AI. This is not only wrong, but potentially dangerous.”