UK government recommits to Edinburgh supercomputer plan with £750m funding pledge

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has committed up to £750m in funding to create the UK’s most powerful supercomputer at the University of Edinburgh, ten months after the government pulled the plug on a similar project backed by the previous administration.

Funding for the project is set to be confirmed by Reeves during the Spending Review later today, where she is expected to make a series of funding commitments to secure economic growth across the nation.

Taking action to ensure the use of artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more pervasive across the UK is a key part of the government’s plans to shake up the economy.

“We are investing in Scotland’s renewal so working people are better off,” said Reeves. “Strong investment in our science and technology sector is part of our plan for change to kickstart economic growth, and as the home of the UK’s largest supercomputer, Scotland will be an integral part of that journey.”

According to the government, the proposed supercomputer will provide scientists across the UK with the compute power they need to “unlock a decade of national renewal through AI” and the carrying out of research that could transform how various industries operate.

“The supercomputer will work alongside the AI research resource, a network of the UK’s most powerful supercomputers that were built to bolster scientific research,” said the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) in a statement.

It will also form part of the soon-to-be-created network of other high-performance computing facilities, known as the AI Research Resource, which DSIT said the government has committed to expand by at least 20 times by 2030.

Read more about the UK AI developments Achieving tangible results from the government’s AI strategy will require strong leadership, skills development and recognition that legacy IT needs updating, MPs on the Public Accounts Committee have been told.

The UK government has unveiled its 50-point AI action plan, which commits to building sovereign artificial intelligence capabilities and accelerating AI datacentre developments – but questions remain about the viability of the plans

No firm details have been shared so far about the capacity of the supercomputer, but DSIT said further information about the system will be revealed later this summer, with the publication of its Compute roadmap document.

In the meantime, Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said the supercomputer investment will have a transformative impact on the UK, and locally in Edinburgh, too.

“This significant investment will have a profoundly positive impact on the UK’s global standing, and we welcome the vast opportunities it will create for research and innovation,” he said.

“Building on the University of Edinburgh’s expertise and experience over decades, this powerful supercomputer will drive economic growth by supporting advancements in medicine, bolstering emerging industries and public services, and unlocking the full potential of AI,” added Mathieson. “We look forward to working alongside the UK government and other partners to deliver this critical national resource.”

News of the announcement may come as a surprise to some, given that 10 months ago, the government confirmed it was pulling the plug on an £800m exascale supercomputer project in Edinburgh previously announced by the Conservative government.

At the time, DSIT said the money for that project had been promised by the previous administration, but was never formally allocated for in its budget. This claim has been repeatedly contested by members of the Conservative Party.

It also comes several days after prime minister Keir Starmer opened London Tech Week 2025 by announcing a £1bn spending commitment to boost AI infrastructure in the UK.