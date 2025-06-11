NHS IT the big winner in Reeves’ Spending Review

The NHS has emerged as a big winner from the government’s Spending Review through to 2027 with approximately £10bn allocated to technology and digital transformation amid a wider £29bn funding boost across the health service.

In a speech delivered to Parliament today, chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves said that the funding represented a 50% increase in the NHS’ technology budget.

“We are investing £10bn to bring our analogue health system into the digital age, including including through the NHS app so patients can manage their prescriptions, get their test results, and book appointments all in one place,” she told the House.

Amid various announcements covering Britain’s energy infrastructure, public transport upgrades, school refurbishment, and much more, Reeves allocated significant tranches of cash to technological initiatives in the service of building stronger digital foundations, tackling cyber and technical resilience risks, modernising public service delivery, and overhauling wider government productivity and efficiency.

The government had already set out plans to spend approximately £86bn on the science and technology sector during the current Parliament, and to this end, an additional £1.2bn is to be provided across the Spending Review period to “drive forward cross-cutting digital priorities”. This is underpinned by a £3.25bn Transformation Fund.

Among other things, Reeves confirmed that research and development (R&D) funding will rise to £22bn per year by the end of the spending review.

“We are backing our innovators, backing our researchers, and backing our entrepreneurs,” said the chancellor.

“And because home-grown AI has the potential to solve diverse and daunting challenges. as well as the opportunity for good jobs and investment here in Britain, I am announcing £2bn to back this government’s AI Action Plan, overseen by my right honourable friend the secretary of state for science and technology [Peter Kyle],” she added.

This increase includes £500m for the R&D Missions Accelerator Programme, £1bn to scale the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), £750m for a research supercomputer at Edinburgh University, and an unspecified amount to support UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), association to Horizon Europe and its successor, and work to attract more of the world’s top scientists and technologists to the UK.

Additionally, out of an £11bn increase in defence spending during the spending review period to fund the goals of the recent Strategic Defence Review, Reeves announced a £600m uplift for the UK’s security and intelligence agencies, a settlement that covers the work of both the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the National Protective Security Authority (NPSA).

Not to leave out the network infrastructure that underpins a modern tech-focused society, the Spending Review also funds Building Digital UK (BDUK) with £1.9bn to fund gigabit broadband services to 99% of UK premises by 2032 – with a particular focus in the current period on Scotland and Wales – and more work on the Shared Rural Network to extend 4G mobile coverage.