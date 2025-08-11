F&W Networks, Fusion Fibre team to accelerate gigabit broadband

Despite its proximity to the most prosperous parts of the UK, the South of England in general has been long underserved by legacy networks. Looking to improve broadband availability and connectivity “dramatically” for thousands of homes and businesses in both thriving urban centres and hard-to-reach communities, F&W Networks has forged a strategic partnership with Fusion Fibre Group to accelerate the roll-out of full-fibre broadband across southern England.

Full-fibre network builder and wholesaler F&W Networks has end-user infrastructure offerings via its retail ISP partners in more than 30 locations. The company has the stated mission of a commitment to delivering the power of full-fibre technology to mid-sized towns and rural areas across the South of England. It has began to accelerate deployment and boasts more than 410,000 homes and premises passed with access to full-fibre connectivity.

Originally building its own networks across the North East of England, broadband service provider Fusion Fibre Group aims to expand its broadband by partnering with some of the UK’s largest full-fibre wholesalers. Claiming to have a focus on reliability, performance and customer-first service, the company said that it is helping to connect both rural and hard-to-reach communities to the faster digital future they deserve.

Geographically, the collaboration will encompass High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire to Crawley and Horsham in Sussex and extends to the West London borough of Ealing.

The firms assure that their partnership marks a major step forward in expanding access to ultrafast, reliable connectivity across rural and urban communities in the South of England. They aim to deliver “reliable, gigabit-speed broadband that powers innovation, economic growth and digital inclusion” and will see them “tearing down long-standing barriers to access, accelerating service delivery and setting a new standard for end-user experience across the region”.

On a practical basis, the partnership will see Fusion Fibre Group integrate access to F&W Network’s open access fibre infrastructure, which spans six counties. F&W networks has also worked closely with Fusion Fibre Group to provide streamlined access to its infrastructure to enable faster time to market for broadband services and reduce the operational complexity of onboarding new premises.

The partners are confident that the joint solution will significantly enhance broadband availability in high-growth areas, including regions where copper-based infrastructure remains prevalent, accelerating service delivery to both residential and business customers. The collaboration is claimed to ensure a consistent and high-performance end-user experience across a wider geographic footprint.

Commenting on the partnership and its aims, F&W Networks CEO José Luis San Martín said: “Our mission is to deliver future-ready digital infrastructure to communities that need it most. We’re delighted to partner with Fusion Fibre Group, whose customer fist ethos and rapid growth make then and ideal collaborator in our ongoing network expansion. Together, we’ll bring high-quality full-fibre connectivity to thousands more homes and businesses.”

Fusion Fibre Group managing director Adrian Marsham added: “We’re thrilled to partner with F&W Networks, whose commitment to building high-quality fibre infrastructure aligns perfectly with our mission. This partnership enables us to extend out full-fibre services to more communities across the South of England, ensuring that both rural and growing urban centres benefit from the kind of full-fibre connectivity that transforms lives.”