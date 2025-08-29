Community Fibre inks strategic wholesale agreement with VodafoneThree

UK independent broadband provider Community Fibre is to offer gigabit broadband products to customers of VodafoneThree across its full-fibre footprint in London.

By using Community Fibre’s network to provide symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps, VodafoneThree will be able to offer its own full-fibre products to 1.3 million homes in the London region.

Owned by funds advised by Warburg Pincus LLC, DTCP Railpen and NDIF, Community Fibre claims to be the capital’s largest 100% full-fibre broadband provider.

The company’s product portfolio, ranging from 35 Mbps to 10 Gbps, is said to be among the fastest symmetrical download and upload speeds in the country.

The altnet gained an initial £400m in funding in 2020, followed by a finance facility of £985m in October 2022, which was the spur of a plan to roll out a full-fibre broadband network to 2.2 million London homes by the end of 2024. In October 2024, the provider raised further funding of £125m, bringing total investment in the company to £1.1bn.

Even though Community Fibre Broadband operates exclusively in London, as well as parts of Surrey and Sussex, the Community Fibre eSIM can be purchased and used by anybody living in the UK.

Community Fibre regards the deal as marking a significant milestone in Community Fibre’s growth strategy, reflecting the increasing demand for ultrafast, reliable broadband services across the UK.

It expects to benefit from VodafoneThree’s scale and reach, expanding its wholesale capabilities and customer base across the capital, facilitating its business growth and reinforcing what the company believes is its status as a significant entity in the wholesale market.

“We are delighted to see VodafoneThree’s selection of Community Fibre as a strategic partner for the expansion of their full-fibre broadband network in London come to fruition,” said Community Fibre chairman Olaf Swantee.

“We are confident that our excellent reputation for fast, quality installations and reliable connectivity will support VodafoneThree’s growing reputation for excellent customer service. This deal helps cement Community Fibre’s position as the leading alternative fibre network in London.”

When it sealed its merger earlier in 2025, VodafoneThree said it would challenge the UK’s broadband market, bringing better value and choice through existing and new partnerships. It claims to have the largest full-fibre footprint in the UK, with 22.5 million premises passed with fibre or fibre-like speeds of up to 2.2Gbps. This comprised Vodafone’s 20 million full-fibre footprint plus Three’s 2.5 million mobile broadband customers.

Community Fibre joins a roster of existing VodafoneThree broadband partners including CityFibre and Openreach. The deal allows it to offer full-fibre broadband to more than 550,000 additional homes across London, and the company says the network expansion means it has become the largest full-fibre provider in both the capital and the UK.

All 32 London boroughs will gain access to Vodafone’s entire full-fibre offering, including its latest Pro 3 broadband, powered by Wi-Fi 7, providing speeds up to 2.2Gbps, delivering throughput up to 60 times faster than Vodafone’s standard broadband offer, 35 Mbps.