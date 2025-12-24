Top 10 India stories of 2025

This year was a pivotal one for India’s technology landscape, which was marked by infrastructure expansion, regulatory maturity and a nationwide push towards artificial intelligence (AI).

From the government’s revival of national datacentre policies, to OpenAI’s ambitious plans for gigawatt-scale facilities, the focus has been on building the infrastructure necessary to support next-generation AI workloads. This was complemented by a doubling down on mature-node semiconductors and a surging public cloud market.

Meanwhile, homegrown players like Ola’s Krutrim launched AI-first sovereign clouds to address India’s linguistic and data residency needs while major industry collaborations – such as the alliance between Jio, AMD, Cisco and Nokia – underscore India’s resolve to develop specialised telecom AI platforms rather than just adopt global solutions.

To mitigate the risks of AI, the Reserve Bank of India also stepped in with a framework to guide safe AI adoption in finance. For the country’s vast IT workforce, there was a clarion call to unlearn old skills and embrace AI, automation and specialised domains as the country cements its position as a global tech hub.

In this roundup of the top IT stories in India this year, we recap some of the key developments that kept CIOs and technology suppliers across the subcontinent busy throughout the year.

1. India revives national datacentre policy amid AI push The government is pushing for single-window clearances and distributed infrastructure to prepare India for AI and cloud workloads in its national datacentre policy.

2. Open source adoption faces reality checks Industry leaders lauded the power of open source to drive innovation but warned that its adoption requires significant effort, due diligence and a clear understanding of inherent complexities and licensing challenges.

6. Ola’s Krutrim builds ‘AI-first’ sovereign cloud for India Krutrim is building a vertically integrated technology stack to make AI affordable, scalable and sovereign for Indian businesses while catering to the country’s linguistic needs.

9. India’s tech talent adapts to AI era IT professionals in India need to unlearn old skills and embrace AI, automation and specialised domains as the country cements its position as a global tech hub.