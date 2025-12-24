hywards - stock.adobe.com
Top 10 India stories of 2025
From infrastructure expansion and sovereign AI innovation to regulatory maturity, Computer Weekly recaps the key developments that kept CIOs and technology suppliers across India busy in 2025
This year was a pivotal one for India’s technology landscape, which was marked by infrastructure expansion, regulatory maturity and a nationwide push towards artificial intelligence (AI).
From the government’s revival of national datacentre policies, to OpenAI’s ambitious plans for gigawatt-scale facilities, the focus has been on building the infrastructure necessary to support next-generation AI workloads. This was complemented by a doubling down on mature-node semiconductors and a surging public cloud market.
Meanwhile, homegrown players like Ola’s Krutrim launched AI-first sovereign clouds to address India’s linguistic and data residency needs while major industry collaborations – such as the alliance between Jio, AMD, Cisco and Nokia – underscore India’s resolve to develop specialised telecom AI platforms rather than just adopt global solutions.
To mitigate the risks of AI, the Reserve Bank of India also stepped in with a framework to guide safe AI adoption in finance. For the country’s vast IT workforce, there was a clarion call to unlearn old skills and embrace AI, automation and specialised domains as the country cements its position as a global tech hub.
In this roundup of the top IT stories in India this year, we recap some of the key developments that kept CIOs and technology suppliers across the subcontinent busy throughout the year.
1. India revives national datacentre policy amid AI push
The government is pushing for single-window clearances and distributed infrastructure to prepare India for AI and cloud workloads in its national datacentre policy.
2. Open source adoption faces reality checks
Industry leaders lauded the power of open source to drive innovation but warned that its adoption requires significant effort, due diligence and a clear understanding of inherent complexities and licensing challenges.
3. India Budget: Tech takes centre stage with AI and infrastructure boost
India has earmarked significant investments in artificial intelligence, global capability centres and digital public infrastructure while boosting training and education in its latest budget.
4. India banks on mature-node chips to build semiconductor niche
India is doubling down on mature-node chips that power cars, healthcare and electronics, using incentives and global supply shifts to make its mark.
5. Reserve Bank of India proposes framework for AI adoption in India’s finance sector
India’s central bank has proposed a framework to guide AI adoption in the financial sector, along with recommendations to build shared infrastructure, implement safeguards and promote financial inclusion.
6. Ola’s Krutrim builds ‘AI-first’ sovereign cloud for India
Krutrim is building a vertically integrated technology stack to make AI affordable, scalable and sovereign for Indian businesses while catering to the country’s linguistic needs.
7. Indian public cloud market set to hit over $25bn by 2028
India’s public cloud services market is expected to surpass $25bn in the next three years, driven by digital transformation, generative AI and multicloud strategies.
8. Jio, AMD, Cisco and Nokia to build telecom AI platform
India’s Jio Platforms, AMD, Cisco and Nokia have teamed up to develop an Open Telecom AI Platform aimed at improving the efficiency and security of telco networks through artificial intelligence and automation.
9. India’s tech talent adapts to AI era
IT professionals in India need to unlearn old skills and embrace AI, automation and specialised domains as the country cements its position as a global tech hub.
10. OpenAI targets India with datacentre push
The AI firm is planning to open a one-gigawatt datacentre in India, which could reduce latency, ensure regulatory compliance and give it an edge over hyperscalers.