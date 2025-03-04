Jio, AMD, Cisco and Nokia to build telecom AI platform

India’s Jio Platforms, along with AMD, Cisco and Nokia, plan to build an open telecom artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to not only improve the efficiency and security of telecoms networks but also create new revenue opportunities for telcos.

The platform, announced at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, will create a central intelligence layer for telecoms and digital services, integrating AI and automation across all network operations.

It will also support multiple large language models and leverage open application programming interfaces (APIs), agentic AI, domain-specific small language models and machine learning techniques to enable network intelligence.

“By harnessing agentic AI across all telco layers, we are building a multimodal, multidomain orchestrated workflow platform that redefines efficiency, intelligence, and security for the telecom industry,” said Mathew Oommen, group CEO of Reliance Jio.

“In collaboration with AMD, Cisco and Nokia, Jio is advancing the open telecom AI platform to transform networks into self-optimising, customer-aware ecosystems. This initiative goes beyond automation – it’s about enabling AI-driven, autonomous networks that adapt in real time, enhance user experiences, and create new service and revenue opportunities across the digital ecosystem.”

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, noted that with the chipmaker’s broad portfolio of high-performance compute and graphics processors and adaptive computing offerings, service providers will be able to create more secure, efficient and scalable networks.

“Together we can bring the transformational benefits of AI to both operators and users and enable innovative services that will shape the future of communications and connectivity,” she said.

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins expects the open telecom AI platform to boost efficiency and enhance security for operators while Pekka Lundmark, Nokia president and CEO, said it will help Jio – the first customer of platform – to optimise and monetise network investments through AI, establishing a blueprint for other service providers globally.

The new platform comes on the heels of earlier industry initiatives to drive AI adoption among telcos. In February 2024, a group of telcos from Asia, Europe and the Middle East joined hands to form the Global Telco AI Alliance in an effort to build multilingual LLMs catered to the needs of telcos.

The domain-specific LLMs are optimised for languages including Korean, English, German, Arabic and Japanese, as well as Bahasa Indonesia so that the models can be deployed in Southeast Asia as well. Using telco data, the models can be fine-tuned to support specific use cases such as answering telco-specific questions from customers.

“The race to embrace AI is no longer optional – it will be table stakes for telcos to stay relevant in the coming decade,” Edwin Lin, principal consultant at Omdia, part of Informa TechTarget, wrote in a recent commentary for Computer Weekly.

“From optimising networks to enhancing customer experiences, AI is hailed as the winning hand for survival and success. The push to adopt AI has never been more urgent. Embracing AI is not just a response to current challenges – it’s a strategic move towards a more connected, efficient and customer-centric future,” he noted.

Lin singled out operators like South Korea’s SK Telecom, which is looking to improve customer interactions via AI-powered chatbots while Japan’s NTT has developed a device-as-a-service platform to manage and optimise devices using AI, creating new revenue opportunities.

“AI is a catalyst for new revenue streams, from personalised customer experiences to IoT [internet-of-things] and 5G-driven services,” he noted. “Telcos that hold back risk missing out on emerging opportunities, while their competitors build innovative offerings and gain first-mover advantages.”