How AI agents will reshape telecoms

OpenAI recently closed a $40bn funding round, the most ever raised by a private tech company. Its ability to attract capital in the face of US president Donald Trump’s tariffs is testament to the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in business.

For telecoms companies, the stakes are higher than ever. The future of network operations is no longer about maintaining legacy systems but about embracing the transformative power of AI to stay competitive.

AI is rapidly evolving from a futuristic concept into a business-critical tool, and for telecoms, it’s no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity. The pressure is on, and those who hesitate risk falling behind. AI is a driving force in optimising network performance and automating operations. For telecom operators, embracing AI is no longer a good-to-have; it is now table stakes to compete in a hyper-competitive, tech-driven landscape.

The rise of AI agents At the heart of AI’s transformative impact on telecom is the rise of AI agents. These software entities are able to pursue long-term objectives autonomously. They can interact with the environment, processing data from diverse sources including text, images, video, and audio. They can also make complex decisions by breaking them down, prioritising, and sequencing them efficiently. They also have the ability to create a feedback loop to continuously improve its output. Though still in its early stages, leading telcos are already exploring this technology in a variety of ways: Network optimisation : AI agents to analyse network traffic and performance data to identify bottlenecks, enabling dynamic resource allocation for sustained optimal performance.

: AI agents to analyse network traffic and performance data to identify bottlenecks, enabling dynamic resource allocation for sustained optimal performance. Predictive maintenance : AI agents to continuously monitor network infrastructure, predicting potential failures and proactively scheduling maintenance to minimise downtime and reduce operational costs.

: AI agents to continuously monitor network infrastructure, predicting potential failures and proactively scheduling maintenance to minimise downtime and reduce operational costs. Resource allocation: AI agents to optimise resource distribution, such as bandwidth, to adapt to fluctuating demands and maintain consistent service quality. At Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, agentic AI was a major talking point. Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud announced plans to develop an agentic AI for autonomous networks, while Ericsson is collaborating with Telenor to create a proof-of-concept for a system that cuts the energy consumption of radio access networks. SK Telecom also unveiled AI-powered services, including telco AI agents and infrastructure assistants.