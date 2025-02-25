The AI imperative: Why APAC telcos can’t afford to wait

Earlier this year, Telstra made a bold A$700m bet on artificial intelligence (AI), wagering its future on the technology’s transformative potential. But Telstra is far from alone in recognising the stakes. Across Asia, telecom giants are committing their futures to AI, investing heavily in the technology which promises to transform their business fortunes.

The race to embrace AI is no longer optional – it will be table stakes for telcos to stay relevant in the coming decade. From optimising networks to enhancing customer experiences, AI is hailed as the winning hand for survival and success. The push to adopt AI has never been more urgent. Embracing AI is not just a response to current challenges – it’s a strategic move towards a more connected, efficient and customer-centric future.

Unlocking efficiency, engagement and earnings AI has been heralded as a savour to the telecom industry. This is not surprising given its promise to answer the urgent prayers of its church – that is, to enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences and empower new revenue streams. Take Japan’s SoftBank, for example. Together with Ericsson, it is exploring AI-integrated radio access network (RAN) solutions to enhance network efficiency, a key driver for operational excellence. In customer experience, operators like South Korea’s SK Telecom and Singapore’s Singtel are developing large language models (LLMs) to improve customer interactions via AI-powered chatbots and digital assistants. To grow revenue through edge AI, Japanese telco giant NTT has developed a device-as-a-service platform, powered by its “Edge AI” technology to drive revenue growth by leveraging AI to manage and optimise devices through subscription model. This unlocks new opportunities by supporting internet of things (IoT) products and fuelling 5G-enabled growth across various industries.

Why waiting could cost telcos their future Waiting is a dangerous game. While competitors race ahead, telcos that delay AI adoption risk falling behind and losing out on operational efficiencies, new revenue streams and customer loyalty. Every day of hesitation gives your competition a step ahead. The industry is undergoing a fundamental shift and those who are unwilling to embrace AI will find themselves struggling to maintain relevance in a market that increasingly values agility and innovation. Connectivity needs from customers will become increasingly sophisticated with advances in network slicing, 5G-enabled devices and growing demand for industry-specific solutions. As industries such as healthcare, manufacturing and automotive adopt 5G and IoT technologies, telecoms will need to support highly tailored, real-time connectivity. Without AI, managing these complex, dynamic demands will lead to operational inefficiencies, resulting in network congestion, service disruptions, and lower customer satisfaction. This, in turn, will drive churn and erode customer loyalty. Furthermore, AI is a catalyst for new revenue streams, from personalised customer experiences to IoT and 5G-driven services. Telecoms that hold back risk missing out on emerging opportunities, while their competitors build innovative offerings and gain first-mover advantages. Without leveraging AI to unlock new business models, telcos risk becoming stagnant, unable to capitalise on the opportunities that AI presents.