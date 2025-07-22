CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we share the results of this year’s UKTech50 list of the IT leaders who are shaping the UK’s digital economy. We also feature a profile of this year’s winner, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, who is the first person ever to top the list twice. Elsewhere in the issue, we also take a look at what steps IT leaders can take to lockdown their Amazon Web Services stacks, and discover the role that data management platforms play in the delivery of a great customer experience. Read the issue now.
UKtech50 2025: The most influential people in UK technology
Computer Weekly has announced the 15th annual UKtech50 – our definitive list of the movers and shakers in the UK tech sector
UKtech50 2025 winner: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO, DeepMind
From chess prodigy to AI visionary, this year’s most influential person in UK technology is far from ordinary. From using AI to win video games to discovering the structure of proteins, Demis Hassabis is a force to be reckoned with