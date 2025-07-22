CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

UKtech50 2025: The most influential people in UK IT

In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we share the results of this year’s UKTech50 list of the IT leaders who are shaping the UK’s digital economy. We also feature a profile of this year’s winner, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, who is the first person ever to top the list twice. Elsewhere in the issue, we also take a look at what steps IT leaders can take to lockdown their Amazon Web Services stacks, and discover the role that data management platforms play in the delivery of a great customer experience. Read the issue now.