CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
2 March 2021

The most influential people in UK technology

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal our annual list of the 50 most influential people in UK IT, and talk to this year’s winner, NHS Digital CEO Sarah Wilkinson, about an unprecedented year of challenges. Also, we examine the best software patching strategies and see how the pandemic has affected women in tech. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All