CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
The most influential people in UK technology
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal our annual list of the 50 most influential people in UK IT, and talk to this year’s winner, NHS Digital CEO Sarah Wilkinson, about an unprecedented year of challenges. Also, we examine the best software patching strategies and see how the pandemic has affected women in tech. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
UKtech50 2021: The most influential people in UK technology
Computer Weekly has announced the 11th annual UKtech50 – our definitive list of the movers and shakers in the UK tech sector
-
UKtech50 interview: Sarah Wilkinson, CEO, NHS Digital
The UKtech50’s most influential person in UK IT in 2021, NHS Digital CEO Sarah Wilkinson, talks about how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the speed of projects, staff pressures and key leadership lessons
-
Patching: Balancing technical requirements with business considerations
With an increasing reliance on subscription models alongside the regular patching of software, updates have become an essential part of modern business practices. However, care needs to be taken to ensure the optimum patching process is implemented