Singtel rolls out network slicing on 5G network

Singtel has rolled out network slicing to boost the performance of consumer and enterprise applications in what it claimed as the world’s first live implementation of the technology.

The telco said with app-based network slicing, app providers will be able to activate a dedicated, customised slice of Singtel’s 5G network to boost the performance of their apps and enhance user experience.

Previous network slicing technologies were only able to provide a differentiated network experience to subscribers’ lines, but not selected apps.

The technology, known as User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP) with Application Detection Control (ADC), was tested using Singtel’s Cast video streaming application during the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Singtel has deployed URSP using Ericsson’s dual mode 5G Core technology, channelling data traffic through a dedicated, optimal path between smart devices and Singtel’s 5G network to ensure smooth and reliable data delivery.

Samsung’s latest S24 Ultra smartphone supports URSP, which is expected to be rolled out to other Samsung devices in future. Computer Weekly understands that Singtel is also working with other device manufacturers, including those that make internet of things (IoT) devices used by enterprises.

Enterprise use cases that are expected to benefit from the technology include workplace productivity, enterprise communications, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented and extended reality.

Tay Yeow Lian, managing director for networks at Singtel Singapore, said as data consumption and processing soar with the prevalence of 4K video and AI, demands on telco networks will increase. “We’re proud to be the first in the world to deploy this slicing technology on our 5G network to deliver the best app performance even when there’s high network congestion,” he added.

Daniel Ode, Ericsson’s head for Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines, noted that multiple network slices allow devices to have multiple profiles to cater to different experiences and security and privacy requirements.

“With URSP features, consumers can customise their profile to enable better use of 5G RAN [radio access network] slicing with quality of service. Performance-based business models will address the full potential of digitalisation by improving the application experience with differentiated connectivity performance, thereby making performance an important differentiator in future networks,” he said.

Singtel has been testing network slicing capabilities to allocate network resources dynamically and prioritise network traffic at major events in recent years. During Singapore’s National Day Parade in 2023, it implemented priority admission controls to ensure that prioritised users such as public safety and crowd control officers had guaranteed access to a reserved network connection.