Singtel’s 5G network slicing to boost Singapore’s defence and security

Singtel is working with Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) to deploy 5G network slicing technology in a bid to shore up the city-state’s defence and security capabilities.

The customised technology uses Singtel’s 5G network, offering high-speed connectivity, low latency and dedicated bandwidth, allowing agencies to deploy autonomous vehicles, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as analyse large volumes of data securely and quickly, allowing first responders to make better decisions and take action swiftly.

“As a homegrown technology company, our nation’s security is paramount to us,” said Ng Tian Chong, CEO of Singtel Singapore. “The threat landscape is growing increasingly complex and cross-border in nature. With Singtel’s 5G network capabilities, security agencies will be able to conduct their operations with high precision, imperative to safeguarding and ensuring the continuous success of Singapore.”

The latest partnership follows the successful trial of 5G in video-intensive transmissions and autonomous control of unmanned vehicles and drones with DSTA and HTX on Sentosa island in July 2024. The trial was also supported by the Digital and Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Defence’s Future Systems and Technology Directorate to ensure the performance and capability of the 5G technology for operations.

“DSTA is constantly exploring and harnessing new technologies to strengthen Singapore’s defence capabilities. The high-bandwidth, low-latency characteristics and network slicing capability of 5G hold great potential for use in defence applications, enhancing operational flexibility, effectiveness and efficiency,” said Wong Chia Sern, DSTA’s director for infocomm infrastructure.

Vincent Ho, director for enterprise communications and digital infrastructure at HTX, said: “In today’s digital and technologically augmented operating environment, reliable and stable connectivity is essential for Home Team operations. As the usage for 5G in Singapore increases, it is imperative that we have a dedicated capacity that ensures Home Team operations are not affected even during scenarios where a surge in the number of network connections slows down data transmission speeds for normal users.”

Since achieving nationwide 5G coverage in 2022, Singtel has collaborated with public and private sector agencies to explore the diverse security applications of 5G technology.

This includes working with an integrated security firm to power remote surveillance operations using Singtel’s 5G network and multi-access edge computing. Furthermore, Singtel’s 5G has been deployed to secure communication channels during large-scale national events, ensuring coordination and safety.

Singtel has also launched Southeast Asia’s first national quantum-safe network and a pilot programme to prepare businesses for the potential threats posed by quantum computing by facilitating the adoption of technologies that protect critical assets and data. This aligns with Singapore’s Digital Connectivity Blueprint, which prioritises the protection of enterprises and key infrastructure as the nation strives to build a world-class and future-ready digital economy.