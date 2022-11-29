Extended reality can be empathic reality

Extended reality (XR) – augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) – entered the hype stage some time in 2021. Game developers have had a field day, and industrial companies foresee a time of increased productivity, while concerned journalists fear the day that fake news might become indistinguishable from authentic footage.

But XR also opens a door to conveying hopes, fears and emotions in visceral and accessible ways. The ability to elicit empathy will not only find use in training professionals who require such skills, but also for providing activists for civil causes with new tools to create understanding and support.

Using new types of media to create awareness about social issues is not a new development. What is new is the use of AR and VR to develop narratives, whereas in the past, video games provided the closest approach to immersive story-telling. In October 2016, when the IndieCade Foundation’s IndieCade Festival in Los Angeles showcased independent video games, developers presented a range of games that highlighted social issues.

Navid Khonsari presented 1979 Revolution: Black Friday, in which players assume the role of a photojournalist during the Iranian revolution. Khonsari lived in Iran when he was a child and he even included some of his family’s home movies from that period into the video game. Cynthia Miller featured We Are Chicago, which allows players to experience challenges and social issues faced by residents of Chicago’s South Side. And Simone Castagna showcased Blue Cat, in which the player represents a cat that experiences the owner’s struggle with depression. The game attempts to make the impact of depression comprehensible for players.

Also in 2016, the organisation Animal Equality presented at the Sundance Film Festival the 360-degree experience Factory Farm, which elicits viewers’ empathy towards animals in industrial farms and slaughterhouses. And just recently, Danny Pimentel, assistant professor of immersive psychology at the University of Oregon, looked at the “effects of embodying wildlife in virtual reality on conservation behaviours” in a June 2022 article in Scientific Reports. In particular, he wanted to understand how VR could affect “compassion fade” positively for loggerhead sea turtles.

Compassion fade is the decrease in empathy that people experience as the number of affected people and animals increases. “Compassion fade can be explained, in part, by differential processing of large- versus small-scale threats,” says Pimentel. “It is difficult to form empathic connections with unfamiliar masses versus singular victims.”

The researchers provided study participants with VR headsets to experience a turtle’s journey from hatchling to adult. Participants “became” turtles, with flippers instead of arms. They encountered ships and fishing gear and had to avoid being entangled or killed. Pimentel adds: “Embodiment of non-human bodies is a powerful tool that environmental storytellers can use.” The experience increased participants’ compassion for the animals.

It is only natural for these new capabilities of XR to find use to familiarise users with cultural and societal contexts. In 2015, Robert Hernandez, a professor at USC Annenberg, created Jovrnalism to give students the opportunity to tell stories with the new technology in immersive ways. For instance, stories about South Korea allow viewers to become part of the culture.