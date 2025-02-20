The many ways AI can empower XR

The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications is going to affect practically every company, although the speed at which such applications are rolled out will vary by industry.

In spring 2023, the World Economic Forum’s Kelly Ommundsen, head of digital inclusion, and Jaci Eisenberg, head of alumni relations, noted that the integration of GenAI and the metaverse could create dynamic virtual environments, where AI-generated content can adapt and respond to users’ actions, creating personalised and engaging experiences.

“It can also enable new forms of art, entertainment and communication, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the virtual realm,” they added.

AI, in its many forms – from machine and deep learning to generative AI (GenAI) and its large language models (LLMs) – will support the creation of interactive, immersive virtual environments, make sense of sensor data for digital twins, create content for the metaverse and gaming applications, and allow users to interact in many ways.

It will enable interactive storylines and reactions of systems, facilitate the creation of responsive avatars, fill in backgrounds and empty spaces in gaming landscapes and digital twin environments, and allow developers to scale virtual worlds quickly. Use cases for AI in extended reality (XR) applications are truly limitless.

AI and XR build on architecture and construction AI can support visualisations of natural phenomena by pre-processing data. For example, a research team from the University of Arizona and Purdue University is developing an application to make sense of the large amount of data that agricultural sensors can gather. The researchers are leveraging AI and VR to develop VR-Bio-Talk, a platform that will enable users to create advanced visualisations and analyse the data to better understand biological systems and agricultural practices. “The goal of the project is to create a virtual reality environment that mirrors real-world agricultural environments and is paired with an artificial intelligence program,” says the University of Arizona. AI will process and condense collected data and then transfer the information to virtual representations. The National Science Foundation is supporting the project with funding of more than $2m. According to Duke Pauli, director of the Center for Agroecosystems Research at the University of Arizona, the platform’s benefits could translate to most applications in which sensor data and virtual representation will play a role. “Extracting information from data has always required programming expertise, but having the ability to break down technical barriers and let users converse natively with their data will enable researchers to focus more on their science and generate greater societal impact,” says Pauli. In industrial applications, the combination of AI and XR is already changing processes. In architecture and construction, building information modelling (BIM) and computer-aided design (CAD) have seen use for decades. Related information has therefore existed for a long time in a digital format. Leading design software provider Autodesk offers solutions for construction, engineering, product design and entertainment applications. Its portfolio is based on the core AutoCAD platform for computer-aided design, Revit design software and Tandem to create digital twins. The company increasingly integrates AI applications. Autodesk’s chief marketing officer, Dara Treseder, points out that this integration allows users to “automate menial tasks, augment creativity and analyse complex information”. Autodesk also is working on an experimental research effort to create GenAI applications for designing and manufacturing purposes. Project Bernini is using AI to generate functional three-dimensional shapes from various types of input such as two-dimensional images, text, voxels or point clouds. The application hails back to a scientific research effort to create 3D shapes. The company expects AI to redefine architecture as algorithms will drive efficiency, innovation and sustainability in the industry. “From automated drafting to real-time updates in building information modelling to energy consumption analysis, AI streamlines workflows, allowing architects to focus on creating visionary designs,” it says.