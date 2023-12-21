Digital twins to virtualise the world

Applications of the metaverse in industrial settings are rising steadily, including its increasingly important relative, the digital twin. Many definitions for digital twins exist, but Venture Beat and Gartner offer workable overviews.

Venture Beat proposes that “a digital twin synchronises the data between the natural world and the digital environment (the twin), allowing people to take actions and make decisions in the virtual environment that can be quickly manifested in the real world”.

For analyst firm Gartner, a digital twin is “a databased representation of a physical object or phenomenon that enables the use of virtualisation technologies and algorithms to develop a better understanding of and dynamics between objects and phenomena”.

At the most basic level, a digital twin is a representation of real-world phenomena or objects that captures metrics of interest accurately to improve understanding of the phenomena or objects and offer decision support. Such systems are perfectly suited for planning and design tasks.

Preferably, such digital twins also reflect changes in the real world in real time to always represent the current state of the real-world twin. In this case, data capture systems are necessary that can include sensors, cameras, microphones and so on. Real-time digital twins enable advanced monitoring applications to guide operational tasks.

Finally, digital twins can also find use in control and operations if changes to the virtual representation also result in related changes to the real-world object or system.

Digital twins and the real world Digital twins can involve the virtual representation of parts or components, equipment, systems or units, and processes that visualise the interplay of systems within an entire production facility, across urban environments, and ultimately on our planet. Furthermore, digital twins can relate to entire supply chains or company activities, and can reflect crucial aspects of entire industries, regions and environmental systems. The various layers and sections of digital twins can offer important support for commercial, economic, societal and political decisions. “Such twins can range from advanced compounds and bioreactors to the human body and medical applications to manufacturing facilities and urban environments to the entire global environmental ecosystem and climate-change dynamics,” suggests Gartner. The various types of digital twins have different use cases and purposes, but over time, they will support each other and even develop synergistic relationships as required technologies advance and applications expand. Some of these applications are well understood and already commonly implemented. Other use cases are visions for the future that require comprehensive data input – and therefore substantial data capture and networking infrastructures – and computing power and models that will take many years to establish. Many experts see real-time updates and representations as a crucial part of digital twins. No doubt, real-time visualisations widen the field of applications. Flexible manufacturing processes, remote operations, and asset monitoring and performance assessment will require real-time updates. Some of these applications will even require extremely low latency to enable safe and effective use of tools and systems. For comms tech leader Nokia, digital twins are effectively bridges between the physical and digital world. “They accumulate data over time about the structure of a system, its operation and the environment in which it operates, and this data can be used to build intelligence on top using analytics, physics and machine learning,” it says. “It therefore becomes possible to query the digital twin of a specific system and ask about its past and present performance and operations, getting early warnings and predictions and improving productivity.” Preferably, such digital twins present changes to the system in real time, but even time-delayed representation and visualisation can be insightful – for instance, for disaster analysis or scientific investigations. Even static representations – if comprehensive and detailed – can provide meaningful applications for users and decision-makers.

The back story of digital twins The history of digital twins goes back further than many might realise. Nasa developed the idea of a digital twin in the 1960s, having created a “living model” of the Apollo mission. This model enabled the ground crew to analyse the 1970 Apollo 13’s near-terminal accident, which the eponymous movie portrays. Engineers were able to simulate what had happened – an oxygen tank exploded – to evaluate the failure and consider potential remedies to help the crew get home safely. The team simulated the occurrences in computers, but also looked at a physical twin – a replica of the spaceship – to explore potential solutions. According to Nasa, this “digital twin” was the first of its kind, allowing for a continuous ingestion of data to model the events leading up to the accident for forensic analysis and exploration of next steps. The agency continues to improve digital models, with recent developments discussed in Digital twins and living models at Nasa. The agency outlines benefits that go well beyond initial planning and emergency evaluations and points to the growing relevance of digital twins as engineering and construction projects increase in size and scale. “The importance of digital twins is increasing as we seek alternatives for certification of structures so large that they cannot be fully evaluated in existing test facilities and autonomous systems that are not deterministic,” it says. Another example is the Microsoft Flight Simulator series, which started in the early 1980s. Matthew Ball discusses the simulation as an early metaverse example in his book The metaverse and how it will revolutionise everything. Newer versions of Flight Simulator provide increasingly realistic and real-world representations of authentic flight paths, landscapes and airports. The relationship between professional and gaming digital twins will become increasingly intertwined. Realistically, industrial uses and entertainment purposes of digital twins will influence each other and eventually even merge for a variety of applications.