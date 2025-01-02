Digital twins drive efficiency across machines and infrastructure

The application of digital twins is reaching further across industries, with some of the most interesting recent examples being improving operations of industrial assets and virtualising entire urban infrastructures and smart cities.

Immediate use of digital twins exists in industrial applications, particularly to design and plan machinery – but more comprehensive digital twins enable operators to increase efficacy and efficiency of operations when using industrial equipment and entire facilities.

Manufacturer of marine and energy equipment, Wärtsilä Voyage Services, uses digital twins for training simulations – in fact, the simulators can reconstruct past situations for training purposes. On the customer-facing side, the company employs digital twins for optimising fuel consumption. The twin is the mathematical model of a particular ship system. The twin represents the engine, the hull, or even the power consumption of the hotel on a cruise ship, for instance.

The company uses the representation of the actual ship to model the optimum operation for best results in fuel consumption. Wärtsilä Voyage Services can then compare the result with the actual operations to identify the root causes of excess costs to improve the system. The company uses this approach to provide services to its clients to help them improve their performance when planning efficient voyages.

In facility management, electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn is employing Nvidia’s digital twin to work with a virtual representation of a new factory in Guadalajara, Mexico. The contract manufacturer’s engineers are specifying needed processes and training industrial robots in this digital twin environment.

To place a host of robot arms to ensure an efficient process, the engineers employed thousands of sensors and many video cameras. Young Liu, Foxconn’s chairman, highlights the expectations. “Our digital twin will guide us to new levels of automation and industrial efficiency, saving time, cost and energy,” he said.

Nvidia’s Issac Manipulator supports the process of creating the robot arms’ behaviours with libraries and artificial intelligence (AI) models to leverage the virtual environment to create increasingly efficient real-world processes.

Digital twins facilitate site management Hitachi Construction Machinery has created a digital twin for construction sites to support progress management and the operation of autonomous machinery. The associated platform creates a real-time virtual representation of the physical construction site that features the location of workers, information about the status of construction machinery, and changes in the construction site’s terrain as a result of the ongoing work. The information allows Hitachi to control machinery remotely via the internet in a safe manner. Related applications are becoming services that companies offer their customers. Since May 2024, customers of Amazon Web Services (AWS) have been able to use the company’s warehouse automation and optimisation (WAO) service to create efficient fulfilment centres. In addition, Amazon’s global engineering and security services team supports customers by mapping their exiting warehouses with Lidar scanners to create a 3D representation. Then the team is modelling a digital twin, including the creation of a library of digital assets of representations of real-world objects such as charging stations for forklifts, conveyors and workstations. The digital twin is then used to develop concepts of alternative warehouse layouts. The US government has also recognised the importance of digital twins in improving entire industries. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released a Notice of Funding Opportunity seeking proposals “to establish and operate a Chips Manufacturing USA Institute focused on digital twins with integrated physical assets and computational capabilities (digital assets) to tackle important semiconductor-industry manufacturing challenges”. NIST is anticipating federal funding up to about $285m for a period of up to five years. The institute is intended to create a collaborative environment to drive innovation and support the development of semiconductor digital twins. “The new institute, known as Smart USA (Semiconductor Manufacturing and Advanced Research with Twins USA) will focus on efforts to develop, validate and use digital twins to improve domestic semiconductor design, manufacturing, advanced packaging, assembly, and test processes,” it claims. Similarly, in October 2024, the US National Science Foundation – in collaboration with the US National Institutes of Health and the US Food and Drug Administration – awarded more than $6m in research funding to investigate the development of digital twins for applications in biomedical research and healthcare.