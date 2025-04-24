Critical Manufacturing and Twinzo unveil smart factory digital twin visualisation

As it embarks on its stated mission, whereby technology should make factory life simpler, more collaborative and more informed, real-time 3D digital twin technology provider Twinzo has undertaken a partnership with Industry 4.0-focused manufacturing execution systems (MES) company Critical Manufacturing.

Twinzon aims to create a new market and a new way for people to look up, access and interact with complex information around them. It said it is building a new type of operating system “of reality” that can be used in manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, home automation, security and across a multitude of industrial applications.

Moreover, Twinzo’s digital twin app is said to be designed to transform complex factory environments into immersive 3D spaces that reflect real-time conditions across equipment, processes and production lines. It provides users with the ability to navigate their facilities virtually, monitor key performance indicators like overall equipment effectiveness, and access tailored insights across roles, from front-line operators to plant managers.

With configurable data flows and user-defined control over which metrics are streamed, Twingo believes its solution can deliver the most relevant information without added complexity, supporting better, faster decision-making at every level of the organisation.

The partnership will initially see the introduction of a connector that enables manufacturers to integrate Twinzo’s digital twin platform directly with Critical Manufacturing MES, providing live visualisation of manufacturing operations in what is claimed to be a “rich, intuitive” and mobile 3D environment.

Going forward, Critical Manufacturing and Twinzo will continue to strengthen their collaboration, united by a shared goal to expand an Industry 4.0 ecosystem that not only meets manufacturers’ current operational needs, but also anticipates the evolving ambitions of tomorrow’s factories.

“Partnering with Critical Manufacturing allows us to bring our technology into some of the most advanced smart factories in the world – connecting real-time visualisation with one of the most capable MES solutions on the market,” said Twinzo CEO Michal Ukropec. “Together, we are turning visibility into action – and that’s where real transformation begins.”

The integration is also part of Critical Manufacturing’s Industry 4.0 strategy, which looks to position the MES not just as a standalone solution, but as the central backbone of a broader ecosystem of manufacturing intelligence. In addition to a manufacturing data platform, Critical Manufacturing is developing a suite of plug-and-play applications intended to enable customers to adopt new technologies quickly and without disruption.

These apps, developed both in-house and with partners like Twinzo, use Critical Manufacturing MES data for enhanced visibility into specific processes or machines, giving access to pre-built dashboards for quicker, more informed decision-making. By connecting with such new and “innovative” third-party technology, Critical Manufacturing said it would increase manufacturers’ power to scale their digital capabilities over time at their own pace for their specific needs.

“Our customers are looking for more than just technology – they want the freedom to choose the tools that suit their goals and the ability to scale those tools easily,” said Teresa Carreiro, head of subscription business at Critical Manufacturing. “Twinzo’s app fits perfectly into this vision. It is user-friendly, impactful, and built for the future. This partnership is not just about enabling digital twins in a flexible subscription model, it’s about building a connected environment that responds to both the needs and ambitions of modern manufacturers.”