Apple, Dassault Systèmes join forces for digital twin Vision

Immersive technologies such as augmented, mixed and virtual reality have coalesced into a spatial computing ecosystem set to power spatial computing and create an immersive world of work with design and manufacturing a key use case, and looking to make this vision a reality in its virtual twin strategy, Dassault Systèmes is to integrate the Apple Vision Pro into its next-generation 3D Univ+rses, powered by the 3DExperience platform.

Set for launch in summer 2025 with the 3DLive visionOS app, the integration will see digital twins created on the 3DExperience platform “leap off the screen and into a user’s physical space”, enabling real-time visualisation and team collaboration in lifelike environments. Apple Vision Pro’s advanced cameras, sensors and tracking are also seen as allowing virtual twins to interact with the physical world around them in 3D Univ+rses with scientific accuracy.

The result, Dassault said, will be a “unique and powerful way” to model, simulate, manufacture, train and deliver value across all industry sectors and roles, enabling users to harness the full potential of 3D Univ+rses and spatial computing to adapt quickly to market demand, ensure scientifically accurate product quality, accelerate workforce training, collaborate, and share knowledge and know-how.

“Our engineering collaboration with Apple represents a bold advance that reveals the power of 3D Univ+rses, where 3D is a universal language for a new world combining real and virtual,” said Elisa Prisner, executive vice-president of corporate strategy and platform transformation at Dassault Systèmes.

“This is at the core of our next generation of representation of the world,” she said. “The wide and growing adoption of the 3DExperience platform by our clients makes this cooperation a unique value for our gigantic, highly diversified customer base, seeing the high potential of 3D Univ+rses to collaborate and train our next-generation AI-based experiences on their own virtual twin data set.”

“Apple Vision Pro continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with spatial computing and is changing the way people work across key industries,” added Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice-president of the Vision Products Group.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Dassault Systèmes to supercharge the 3DExperience platform with spatial computing capabilities that will enable engineers and designers to effortlessly bring 3D designs to life in ways not previously possible.”

As the partnership was being announced, Dassault Systèmes released a new Apple Vision Pro app – HomeByMe Reality – designed to allow users to imagine, explore and visualise their home interiors and virtually tour real estate property.

Both announcements were made at the Dassault Systèmes 3DExperience Forum, where the engineering software firm also introduced SolidWorks CPQ, an AI-powered business offering that extends the core design system to product portfolio managers and sales teams. It’s attributed with enabling companies to configure products to customer requirements, and produce quotes quickly and accurately.

By linking product configurability rules to a virtual twin on the 3DExperience platform, design teams can use Solidworks CPQ to explore material selection, structural integrity, availability, cost and other factors, and select the optimal choices.

Based on these selections, Solidworks CPQ can help technical sales engineers to quickly generate an accurate quote, as well as a 3D-configured product that can be explored in a virtual reality experience that fully immerses the customer in the completed project, facilitating final decisions.