Renault, Dassault Systèmes strengthen partnership to accelerate car manufacturing

Noting that trends in the transportation and mobility industry require accelerating the interconnection of different functions and expertise in an agile and collaborative ecosystem, Renault Group has taken a new step in its technological and digital transformation by choosing Dassault Systèmes’s 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

In its latest move, Dassault Systèmes said that it is reinforcing its 20-year collaboration with the car giant and a new partnership contributing to Renault Group’s Renaulution strategic plan focused on value creation.

In what is claimed to be a first-of-a-kind deployment for an industrial company of this scale, Renault Group is adopting Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud globally, to develop programmes for new vehicles and mobility services. This enterprise platform is intended to provide Renault with a new backbone for sharing, in real time, all product-related data throughout the product life cycle, and for managing the virtual twins of its diverse product configurations.

The deployment will set out to address some of the pressing issues of the transportation and mobility industry, namely increasing regulatory constraints, product complexity, electrification, connectivity, sustainability and new mobility services. These require accelerating the interconnection of different functions and expertise in an agile and collaborative ecosystem.

Renault Group will deploy its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to more than 20,000 employees in vehicle development functions such as design, product engineering, industrial process engineering, parts and materials purchasing, costing, and quality.

Renault Group is relying on four Dassault Systèmes industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud: On-Target Vehicle Launch, Smart, Safe & Connected, Global Modular Architecture and Efficient Multi-Energy Platform.

Connected to the cloud, the platform will provide access to the same systems and software, 3D modelling and simulations, updated in real time across the world.

The large-scale collaboration based on virtual twins will improve data sharing between the different functions and agility in the company, while reducing costs and vehicle development time by around one year. Renault Group will benefit from continuous technological evolutions and functional enrichment of the collaborative 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud.

“Sustainable innovation is in the DNA of both companies,” said Bernard Charlès, vice-chairman and CEO of Dassault Systèmes.

“Renault Group’s transformation will radically change the mobility industry going forward, much like the first virtual development of a commercial passenger airplane did for all industries in 1989. We are fully engaged in this partnership and in supporting Renault Group’s success.”