VMO2 upgrades 4G, 5G coverage on UK motorways, A roads

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has announced 4G and 5G coverage improvements on more than 40 major UK motorways and A roads, covering 590 miles.

With the imminent Budget expected to include measures impacting the electric vehicle (EV) market, the operator says the upgrades to the O2 mobile network will support the digital infrastructure needed to help boost electric vehicle adoption and consumers.

VMO2 says that national consumer polling has revealed a shift in EV drivers’ concerns, with losing mobile connectivity on a journey – known as “signal anxiety” – now topping drivers’ main fear, coming above “range anxiety”, the traditional fear of needing a recharge.

The areas identified for optimisation are said to have been determined through the operator’s drive testing programme, which measures real-world network performance across the UK’s road network. These were designed to allow teams to pinpoint weaker coverage areas, implement targeted improvements and prioritise upgrades or new sites where required.

As a result, mobile coverage has been optimised on road corridors including the M1 (London–Leeds); M4 (London–Bristol); M6 (Coventry–Carlisle); and M8 (Glasgow–Edinburgh). VMO2 is also set to extend the optimisation programme, with further improvements planned on the A14 (Rugby–Ipswich), the M20 (London–Folkestone) and the A75 (Gretna–Stranraer). As part of the optimisation, many routes have received upgrades, including a 4G boost for 311 sites and 338 new 5G builds, enhancing network performance and reliability for road users.

The enhancements are well required, as shown by the VMO2 polling, which is said to show that connectivity is becoming as critical to EV adoption as charging infrastructure itself, underlining the importance of network improvements on motorways and A roads across the UK.

More than three-quarters of electric vehicle drivers (76%) worry about losing mobile connectivity, which would cut them off from maps, charger updates and location information, and even the ability to pay – higher than the 68% who cite range anxiety. The fear of running out of charge remains the biggest concern for non-EV drivers (90%).

The extension of the comms network also comes as EV charge point operator Believ – backed by VMO2 co-owner Liberty Global – is installing up to 30,000 new public charging points across the UK to expand its charging footprint. This includes areas where O2 has recently boosted mobile coverage. VMO2 sees such reliable mobile coverage as essential for customers to locate charging points and make payments seamlessly.

“Connectivity underpins a huge part of the driving experience today, but particularly for EVs,” said Virgin Media O2 chief technology officer Jeanie York. “By optimising coverage on more than 40 motorways and A roads as part of our £700m investment in our Mobile Transformation Plan, we’re helping make every journey safer and more reliable. Alongside Believ’s new charging points, this is about removing barriers so more people can make the switch to electric with confidence.”

Guy Bartlett, CEO at Believ, added: “This is a brilliant example of private industry coming together with the shared purpose of helping drivers make a seamless transition to electric vehicles. The enhanced connectivity is great news, giving drivers even more reason to feel confident and excited about switching to EVs.”