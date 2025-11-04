Ionx, Virgin Media O2 claim UK 5G standalone first

Inking a deal that the leading UK operator and neutral host-as-a-service platform claim as a “significant milestone” in the evolution of UK mobile connectivity and a first-of-its-kind deployment in the country, Ionx has announced it has successfully integrated a neutral host small cell into the live 5G Standalone (SA) core network of Virgin Media O2 (VMO2).

They firms say their “breakthrough” strengthens VMO2’s commitment to delivering next-generation 5G services closer to customers, addressing the growing demand across the UK for faster connectivity speeds, lower latency and more reliable mobile experiences – even in hard-to-reach areas.

VMO2 has been engaging in a programme to increase the breadth of its mobile coverage, and has just announced a partnership with Starlink for the launch of a satellite service targeting so-called not-spots in rural areas of the UK, looking to accelerate its commitment to boost mobile signal coverage in rural areas as part of the £1.3bn SRN programme developed by the UK government and the country’s three major mobile providers.

The collaboration aims to not only advance end-customer connectivity, but also supports several key industry objectives: the shared spectrum policy of UK regulator Ofcom; multi-operator RAN (Moran) and multi-operator core network (MOCN) architectures, supporting flexible deployments; the Joint Operator Technical Specification (Jots) framework, accelerating neutral host adoption in the UK; and cloud-driven interoperability, allowing better control, orchestration and visibility.

VMO2’s 5G SA network currently covers over 500 towns and cities, reaching 70% of the UK population. The operator believes that as demand surges, infrastructure must evolve to keep pace. With that in mind, the firms believe neutral host operators like Ionx are critical to infilling and densifying national networks with targeted small cell deployments.

For Ionx, the integration is regarded as a defining achievement noting that its proprietary platform not only aligns with the UK’s Jots – as seen in use cases such as enhanced connectivity in sports arenas – but also meets the rigorous requirements of major carriers and regulators such as the FCC.

With a unified, software-defined architecture supporting both Moran and MOCN features, Ionx’s systems are designed to enable operators to address current 4G needs while offering a “cost-effective” path to full 5G SA. It believes that as the neutral host-as-a-service market matures, it is emerging as a key player on both sides of the Atlantic.

Ionx says working with operators like VMO2 is strengthening the UK’s 5G future. By enabling operators to use both licensed and shared spectrum through a single shared infrastructure, Ionx is confident it can boost network capacity where it’s needed most – supporting everything from high-quality video streaming to low-latency gaming and internet of things devices.

Ionx adds that neutral host small cells can power the next generation of mobile connectivity, providing a low-cost, scalable offering for operators and venue owners – bridging coverage gaps and strengthening signal quality in hard-to-reach locations. The software-defined platform is also said to allow architecture changes and network migration through simple configuration updates – with no need to replace existing hardware. This, said Ionx, paves the way for immersive experiences, smart cities and next-generation digital services.

In their partnerships, Ionx and Virgin Media O2 said they conducted “extensive” testing using everyday 5G handsets, connected to VMO2’s live 5G SA core via 5G small cells in the town of Marlow, just west of London. The tests are claimed to have produced “clear results” including “exceptional” performance in speed, capacity and latency, while maintaining the control, security and visibility that operators require.

“We’re proud to be the first to integrate our neutral host small cell platform with VMO2’s live 5G SA network,” said Ionx Networks CEO Jim Estes. “This milestone proves that neutral host models are not just viable – they’re essential to delivering high-performance 5G where customers actually need it.”

Rob Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at Virgin Media O2, added: “At Virgin Media O2, we have the largest 5G SA of any operator, and are focused on bringing it to more locations through our £700m Mobile Transformation Plan. This neutral host approach supports our mission to densify 5G in a scalable, cost-effective way – bringing the power of 5G SA to more people.”