VMO2 5G standalone network reaches 500 UK locations

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) launched its 5G standalone (5GSA) network in 2024, making the next-gen mobile infrastructure available to customers at no extra cost, and has now gone live with its 5GSA network in 500 towns and cities across the UK. This represents availability to more than 70% of the UK population – some 49 million people – and is said to mark the country’s largest 5G standalone deployment.

5G standalone offers mobile users higher bandwidth and lower latency connections than 4G and 5G non-standalone, meaning customers can experience a pure 5G network and benefit from more reliable connectivity.

Since launched its 5G standalone network last year, VMO2 said that there has been a significant increase in the number of customers using standalone capable devices, with the majority of flagship handsets now boasting access to the network. The operator added that unlike its rival providers, the new network is available at no extra cost to customers with 5GSA-compatible devices and SIMs.

In all of its 500 locations, VMO2 claims the 5G standalone network provides at least 90% outdoor coverage ensuring that customers looking to benefit from the technology receive a reliable and consistent experience. Unlike previous 5G services that relied on elements of the 4G network for data transmission, Virgin Media notes that its 5G standalone network is a new end-to-end 5G network built on what it called a future-proofed radio infrastructure and a fully cloud-based 5G core.

The result of this was enhanced network reliability and expanded coverage, according to said VMO2, paving the way next-generation digital experiences. Out of these, the operator emphasised how launching 5G standalone for business customers in February 2025 was an important step towards unlocking future industrial innovation and use cases associated with 5G standalone. These include autonomous transport solutions, remote healthcare and fully robotic factories.

The upgrades are part of VMO2’s Mobile Transformation Plan, which will see the operator invest around £700m into its mobile infrastructure to future-proof the company’s mobile network and improve connectivity in high-demand areas across the UK. The plan is focused on expanding 4G and 5G coverage, a dedicated small cells roll-out to boost capacity in dense urban areas, and innovative solutions to address persistent network pain points including along railway lines, at airports, on motorways, and in stadiums and arenas.

The operator recently announced that it had agreed a deal with Vodafone UK to acquire 78.8MHz of spectrum, bringing the operator’s total spectrum holding to approximately 30% of UK mobile spectrum and materially enhancing the company’s network position and improving connectivity in locations such as holiday sites.

Kester Mann, director of consumer and connectivity at analyst CCS Insight, said: “Expanding 5G standalone coverage to 500 towns and cities is a significant milestone that will improve the mobile experience for millions of O2 customers across the UK. Not only will it support faster speeds and ensure more reliable connections, but it also paves the way for the introduction of innovative services in the future, particularly for the enterprise market.”

Jeanie York, chief technology officer at Virgin Media O2, added: “We are investing £2m every single day to improve our mobile network and provide a more reliable experience for our customers. By expanding our 5G standalone network to 500 towns and cities and 70% of the population, we are continuing to deliver on that and are excited about the opportunities the new network will bring. This customer-centric roll-out is about futureproofing our network and will pave the way for exciting customer-led innovations that lie ahead.”