CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Retirement plans postponed as tech issues delay pension payments

In this week’s Computer Weekly ezine, we dig into the tech issues affecting the Civil Service Pension Scheme, which have left some members in severe financial difficulties. We also sit down with Segro CIO Richard Corbridge to find out how he is bringing to bear his experience of working in both the private and public sector to make digital transformation happen at the property management company. The buyer’s guide this week starts a series of articles about neocloud providers, and how the rising demand for artificial intelligence and sovereign capabilities are reshaping the cloud computing market. And, rounding out the issue, we have a feature looking at the work that is going into creating a viable quantum internet. Read the issue now.