CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Retirement plans postponed as tech issues delay pension payments
In this week’s Computer Weekly ezine, we dig into the tech issues affecting the Civil Service Pension Scheme, which have left some members in severe financial difficulties. We also sit down with Segro CIO Richard Corbridge to find out how he is bringing to bear his experience of working in both the private and public sector to make digital transformation happen at the property management company. The buyer’s guide this week starts a series of articles about neocloud providers, and how the rising demand for artificial intelligence and sovereign capabilities are reshaping the cloud computing market. And, rounding out the issue, we have a feature looking at the work that is going into creating a viable quantum internet. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Thousands of unread emails and 20 million database errors cause civil service pension hardship
Capita is to ‘fast-track’ any technology, including artificial intelligence, that can help it clear a backlog in civil service pension work
-
Interview: Richard Corbridge, CIO, Segro
With a varied IT leadership career across healthcare, retail and central government, property development brought fresh challenges for the CIO – and a chance to share his experience in an industry not renowned for digital transformation
-
Neoclouds: Meeting demand for AI acceleration
We look at how neoclouds can deliver access to artificial intelligence acceleration faster and cheaper than public cloud providers