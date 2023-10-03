CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Where next for quantum computing?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the head of Amazon’s Braket quantum computing services about how the technology is progressing. We go behind the scenes at an ethical hacker event to find out how bug bounty programmes work. And we analyse the offerings of the major players in software-defined storage. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Executive interview: Richard Moulds, Amazon Braket
We speak to Richard Moulds, who heads up Amazon’s Braket quantum computing services, about how the technology is progressing
-
Salesforce and Zoom embrace ethical hackers. You should, too
Software companies Salesforce and Zoom discuss their successful bug bounty programmes, what they learned at a recent in-person hackathon in which they participated, and why others shouldn’t be scared of hackers
