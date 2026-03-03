CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Is a social media ban for under-16s proportionate?
In this week’s Computer Weekly ezine, we dig into the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights’ arguments that governments should be doing more to police the actions of “big tech social media firms” rather than banning under-16s from using their platforms. We also hear about colocation giant CyrusOne’s approach to greening up its operations, and the wider benefits that its IT sustainability play is bringing to its business. The second part of this month’s buyer’s guide looks at the risk profile of neocloud providers, and the questions enterprise IT buyers should be asking themselves before signing up to use their offerings. And, rounding out the issue, we have a feature looking at various real-world use cases for augmented, virtual and extended realities. Read the issue now.
Governments urged to step up enforcement of big tech amid rush to ban social media for under-16s
The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights says that European governments should consider better enforcement against big tech companies before banning children from social media
Interview: CyrusOne on the sustainable innovation that drives datacentre business outcomes
Sustainability initiatives continue to drive competitive advantage in addition to cutting costs, reveals Kyle Myers of colocation giant CyrusOne
Weighing up the enterprise risks of neocloud providers
Anything that expands quickly can attract bubble accusations, and the market for cloud services in an AI age doesn’t look to be different