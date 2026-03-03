CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Is a social media ban for under-16s proportionate?

In this week’s Computer Weekly ezine, we dig into the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights’ arguments that governments should be doing more to police the actions of “big tech social media firms” rather than banning under-16s from using their platforms. We also hear about colocation giant CyrusOne’s approach to greening up its operations, and the wider benefits that its IT sustainability play is bringing to its business. The second part of this month’s buyer’s guide looks at the risk profile of neocloud providers, and the questions enterprise IT buyers should be asking themselves before signing up to use their offerings. And, rounding out the issue, we have a feature looking at various real-world use cases for augmented, virtual and extended realities. Read the issue now.