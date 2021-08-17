CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

17 August 2021

How to choose between SIEM and SOAR

In this week’s Computer Weekly, our buyer’s guide examines the use of SIEM and SOAR to improve IT security, and asks which you should use, and when? We look at what you need to know about NVMe over Fabrics, the emerging storage networking technology. And we find out how Oracle customers are introducing its Fusion Cloud suite. Read the issue now.

