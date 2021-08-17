CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How to choose between SIEM and SOAR
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our buyer’s guide examines the use of SIEM and SOAR to improve IT security, and asks which you should use, and when? We look at what you need to know about NVMe over Fabrics, the emerging storage networking technology. And we find out how Oracle customers are introducing its Fusion Cloud suite. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
When is SIEM the right choice over SOAR?
Better instrumentation leads to better IT security but monitoring can quickly overload IT teams. Automation can help, but it may not always be needed
Five things you need to know about NVMe over Fabrics
We look at NVMe-oF, which extends fast flash across the network – what it is, how it works, use cases, benefits and limitations, and the suppliers of NVMe-oF products
Oracle Fusion cloud applications pathways tend towards pragmatic
Oracle’s full suite of cloud applications can be a pragmatic step-by-step journey for customers – we look at some examples