CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

The benefits of API-first software development
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how organisations are using an API-based approach to software development to boost digital initiatives. We examine the potential pitfalls in using cloud storage. And we talk to the Department for Work and Pensions about its four-year project to move from outsourced IT to the cloud. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Why API-first software development leads to shiny API people
There is a fundamental difference between using application programming interfaces for integration and having an API strategy for reuse. We look at how APIs can make digital initiatives shine
Top five cloud storage pitfalls
Cloud storage offers apparent simplicity, but unexpected costs, complexity, data movement and integration challenges can arise. We look at how to avoid common cloud storage pitfalls
How the DWP lifted two decades of outsourcing to adopt a cloud-first model
For the past four-and-a-half years, the Department for Work and Pensions has been evolving into a cloud-first organisation. We find out how it has been getting on