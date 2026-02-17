CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Charities turn to tech for greater impact
The fallout from the Post Office scandal is a recurring theme of reporting for Computer Weekly, and in this week’s ezine, we find out how the organisation’s efforts to address the shortcomings of its Horizon software have resulted in it being hit with a multimillion-pound IR35-related tax bill. We also sit down with Checkout.com CTO Mariano Albera to find out how he’s applying his knowledge of e-commerce to the finance sector, and why coding will always have a special place in his heart. In the third and final instalment of the AI security buyer’s guide, we take a look at how the technology can both help and hinder enterprise IT security strategies. And, rounding out the issue, we find out how five different charities are using CRM and digital experience technologies to bolster donations. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
How charities are using customer applications to boost support
Age UK, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and the RSPCA reveal the CRM and digital experience platforms – along with other marketing technologies – they use to help boost support
-
Post Office offered bailout to cover £104.4m IR35 tax bill linked to Horizon IT scandal
The Department for Business and Trade offers to pay the £104.4m the Post Office owes HMRC for incorrectly assessing the IR35 status of the ‘unusually large’ population of contractors it engaged to assist with the fallout from the Horizon IT scandal
-
Interview: Mariano Albera, CTO, Checkout.com
Checkout.com’s chief technology officer has spent most of his career in the e-commerce industry, and now he is applying what he learned to the finance sector that serves it