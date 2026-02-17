CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Charities turn to tech for greater impact

The fallout from the Post Office scandal is a recurring theme of reporting for Computer Weekly, and in this week’s ezine, we find out how the organisation’s efforts to address the shortcomings of its Horizon software have resulted in it being hit with a multimillion-pound IR35-related tax bill. We also sit down with Checkout.com CTO Mariano Albera to find out how he’s applying his knowledge of e-commerce to the finance sector, and why coding will always have a special place in his heart. In the third and final instalment of the AI security buyer’s guide, we take a look at how the technology can both help and hinder enterprise IT security strategies. And, rounding out the issue, we find out how five different charities are using CRM and digital experience technologies to bolster donations. Read the issue now.