CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

24 March 2020

Making home working work – a guide for IT leaders

In this week’s Computer Weekly, with staff working from home during the coronavirus crisis, we look at three key technology areas to consider. We find out about a novel approach to teaching security awareness to users. And we examine the role of IT in corporate environmental, social and governance programmes. Read the issue now.

