CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Making home working work – a guide for IT leaders
In this week’s Computer Weekly, with staff working from home during the coronavirus crisis, we look at three key technology areas to consider. We find out about a novel approach to teaching security awareness to users. And we examine the role of IT in corporate environmental, social and governance programmes. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Covid-19: Three technology areas that CIOs must address
CIOs will need to consider the IT measures that will be needed to support their organisations as the government ramps up its response to the coronavirus
-
Is this Netflix-style thriller the future of security training?
Cyber awareness specialists at KnowBe4 reckon that bringing Netflix-style production values to corporate videos heralds a new approach to security training
-
How IT can back up ESG efforts to do environmental and social good
Organisations’ environmental, social and governance programmes depend on IT leaders for technological backup