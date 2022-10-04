CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide looks at application programming interfaces (APIs) and how they can connect internal and external business processes. We examine the challenges and opportunities of using AI in healthcare. And we find out how retailers are turning to specialist apps to reduce food waste. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Key ingredients for a successful API recipe
We look at how application programming interfaces can provide connectivity to drive internal and external business processes
The challenges of verifying AI for healthcare
Artificial intelligence promises to revolutionise healthcare, but even in areas such as medical imaging, where it is easy to spot AI errors, more research is needed
Retailers choose from menu of mobile apps to help reduce food waste
Supermarkets, convenience stores and coffee shops are among the retailers connecting with mobile apps and tech firms to drive down the wastage of food