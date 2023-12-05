CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Technologies to support hybrid working
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide looks at technologies to support hybrid working – even when your business is as unique as farming. We examine the new guidelines on AI cyber security published by G7 government security chiefs. And we find out how the Jaguar Formula E racing team is using digital twins to improve electric vehicle performance. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Sowing the seeds of growth through IP communications
One of the largest food processing companies in the US takes to cloud-based communications to bring about agility, mobility, efficiency and productivity gains, as well as cost reductions that are, quite literally, not small potatoes
-
NCSC publishes landmark guidelines on AI cyber security
The NCSC and its US counterpart CISA have brought together tech companies and governments to countersign a new set of guidelines aimed at promoting a secure-by-design culture in AI development