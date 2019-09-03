CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
From IT disaster to digital innovation at RBS
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we meet the man brought in to turn around the technology at RBS Group after its catastrophic IT outage. We examine the latest best practice in securing mobile devices in the enterprise. And we look at progress towards “passwordless” security. Read the issue now.
CIO interview: Simon McNamara, chief administrative officer, RBS Group
Brought in after a catastrophic IT failure that affected 6.5 million customers, the IT chief at Royal Bank of Scotland Group says the bank is now a leader in innovation
Securing your mobile estate – best practice for CIOs
The prevalence of mobile devices in every part of daily life is shaping how enterprises make choices about software and network infrastructure, but how do businesses go about securing these vast new endpoint estates?
Passwordless enterprise already possible, says RSA
The passwordless enterprise is getting easier to attain as the security industry gears up to support a passwordless future, says RSA’s identity chief