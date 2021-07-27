CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Are we getting cyber security skills all wrong?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the chair of the new UK Cyber Security Council tells us how she plans to fundamentally reimagine what working in IT security means. Our latest buyer’s guide examines ERP modernisation and its role in digital transformation. And we take an in-depth look at the first preview version of Windows 11. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How the UK Cyber Security Council plans to professionalise security
As chair of the new UK Cyber Security Council, Claudia Natanson is in a superb position to develop professional standards in IT security and she intends to fundamentally reimagine what a security job actually is
How digital operations drive ERP modernisation
When it comes to modernising enterprise resource planning, IT decision-makers have a multitude of options. We look at what to consider when planning a modernisation project
Windows 11: A first look at the first preview
Microsoft recently unveiled its plans for the next version of the Windows operating system. We give it a test drive