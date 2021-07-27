CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Are we getting cyber security skills all wrong?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, the chair of the new UK Cyber Security Council tells us how she plans to fundamentally reimagine what working in IT security means. Our latest buyer’s guide examines ERP modernisation and its role in digital transformation. And we take an in-depth look at the first preview version of Windows 11. Read the issue now.

