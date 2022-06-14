CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Managing Apple Macs in the enterprise
In this week’s Computer Weekly, with more people working remotely, the use of Apple Macs in the enterprise is growing – we look at how to manage them securely. Our latest buyer’s guide examines security in the supply chain. And 10 years on from the London Olympics, we find out how data innovation is revitalising its legacy. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Macs in the enterprise – what you need to know
A guide to managing Apple Mac hardware and operating systems in the enterprise
Enterprises shore up supply chain resilience with data
Using data to gain better visibility over their supply chains and forge closer connections between disparate links is helping organisations respond to disruptions faster
CIO interview: Emma Frost, director of innovation, London Legacy Development Corporation
The former Olympic Park in London has become a hotbed – and a testbed – for data and technology innovation that could have a wider benefit for the urban environments in which we live