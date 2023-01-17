CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How PepsiCo works with tech startups to drive growth
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to food and drinks giant PepsiCo about how it works with tech startups to drive growth and digital transformation. Our latest buyer’s guide examines the key elements of a composable business. And with all the chatter about ChatGPT, we look at the implications of generative AI. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
CIO interview: David Schwartz, vice-president, PepsiCo Labs
The food and drinks giant actively seeks out innovative tech startups and runs a programme to find creative ways to use their products to benefit the business
How to design enterprise applications that are composable by default
Gartner presents a composable business index to help IT leaders assess and advance the agility of their applications