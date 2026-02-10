CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Zooming in on police technology plans

This week’s edition of the Computer Weekly ezine takes a closer look at the technology changes the Home Office is seeking to introduce to the UK policing sector as part of its wide-ranging reform programme. We also hear from the global CIO of PC hardware manufacturer Lenovo about the work he is doing to grow the company’s services business. Rounding out the issue, we have two features digging deep-er into the security side of artificial intelligence, with one looking at how suppliers are adding the technology to their security portfolios and the other guiding buyers on what to look for when selecting AI security products. Read the issue now.