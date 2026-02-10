CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Zooming in on police technology plans
This week’s edition of the Computer Weekly ezine takes a closer look at the technology changes the Home Office is seeking to introduce to the UK policing sector as part of its wide-ranging reform programme. We also hear from the global CIO of PC hardware manufacturer Lenovo about the work he is doing to grow the company’s services business. Rounding out the issue, we have two features digging deep-er into the security side of artificial intelligence, with one looking at how suppliers are adding the technology to their security portfolios and the other guiding buyers on what to look for when selecting AI security products. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Home Office announces sweeping police technology plans
The Home Office plans to ramp up its deployment of artificial intelligence and facial-recognition technologies under wide-ranging reforms to UK policing
-
Interview: Art Hu, global CIO, Lenovo
The IT chief at the PC, servers and storage supplier is using his experience of rolling out tech internally to boost the growing services ambitions of the Chinese tech giant
-
Security Think Tank: Stop buying AI, start buying outcomes
The Security Think Tank considers what CISOs and buyers need to know to cut through the noise around artificial intelligence and figure out which AI cyber use cases are worth a look, and which are just hype