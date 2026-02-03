CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Datacentre indecision: UK government’s back and forth on planning

This week’s Computer Weekly ezine digs into the latest twist in a long-running datacentre planning saga, concerning a server farm in Iver, Buckinghamshire, that the government has now admitted it was wrong to grant planning permission for. We also hear from the head of advanced analytics at Dutch Bank ING about how its foray into using AI technologies is benefiting both its business and the customers it serves. Sticking with the AI theme, we take a deep dive into how the technology is being used as an enabler for the development of urban digital twins, and find out how it can be used to assist IT security teams. Read the issue now.