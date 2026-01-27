CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Tech nationalism: The need to build and protect UK digital sovereignty
This week’s edition of the Computer Weekly ezine has a focus on digital sovereignty, as we delve into why the Open Rights Group thinks it is high time the UK government has a formalised strategy, championing homegrown tech providers. The last in our recent run of buyer’s guides also touches on this topic. Elsewhere, we hear from the CISO of online retailer Zalando about how she’s drawing on her career in tech to reshape the firm’s approach to security. Rounding out the ezine, we find out how the adoption of AI is affecting employee autonomy in the workplace. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Campaigners urge UK to develop digital sovereignty strategy
UK digital rights campaigners have urged UK parliamentarians to implement a digital sovereignty strategy as part of the forthcoming Cyber Security and Resilience Bill to reduce reliance on technology subject to foreign interference
Interview: Florence Mottay, global CISO, Zalando
Florence Mottay moved from mathematics to software engineering, and is now leading security at Zalando, a high-tech online fashion retailer
Sovereign cloud and AI services tipped for take-off in 2026
Digital sovereignty is set to become a top investment priority in 2026, due to geopolitical and legislative changes